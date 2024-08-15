Unity Software Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Miss, Revenue at $449 Million, Adjusted EBITDA Exceeds Guidance

Unity Software Inc (U) released its 8-K filing on August 8, 2024

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $449 million, fell short of estimates of $458.35 million, down 16% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $126 million, an improvement from a net loss of $193 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $113 million, significantly surpassing guidance of $75 to $80 million and up from $88 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Create Solutions Revenue: $129 million, up 4% year-over-year, driven by a 14% growth in subscriptions.
  • Grow Solutions Revenue: $296 million, down 9% year-over-year but up 1% quarter-over-quarter, marking a return to sequential growth.
  • Non-Strategic Portfolio Revenue: $23 million, down 71% year-over-year due to portfolio reset, expected to decline further.
Article's Main Image

Unity Software Inc, a leading provider of a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content, has announced its Q2 2024 earnings. The company, which serves various industries including gaming, architecture, and animation, reported results that exceeded analyst estimates for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.

Company Overview

Unity Software Inc provides a comprehensive platform for creating, running, and monetizing interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content across multiple devices including mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company operates globally, with significant revenue derived from the EMEA region.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

Unity Software Inc reported a revenue of $449 million for Q2 2024, below the analyst estimate of $458.35 million. This represents a 16% year-over-year decline, primarily due to portfolio changes. The company's GAAP net loss for the quarter was $126 million, a significant improvement from the $193 million net loss in Q2 2023 and the $291 million net loss in Q1 2024.

1821648493358510080.png

Segment Performance

Revenue from Unity's strategic portfolio was $426 million, down 6% year-over-year but above the guidance range of $420 to $425 million. The Create Solutions segment reported a revenue of $129 million, up 4% year-over-year, driven by a 14% growth in subscriptions. However, the segment saw a 2% decline quarter-over-quarter due to reductions in Strategic Partnerships and Professional Services.

The Grow Solutions segment generated $296 million in revenue, down 9% year-over-year but up 1% quarter-over-quarter, marking a return to sequential growth after two quarters of declines.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Unity's Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 was $113 million, significantly exceeding the guidance range of $75 to $80 million and the $88 million reported in the same quarter last year. This improvement reflects better gross and operating margins.

Despite these achievements, Unity faces challenges, including a decline in revenue from its non-strategic portfolio, which fell by 71% year-over-year to $23 million. The company expects this revenue to continue declining, reaching single digits by the end of the year.

Guidance and Future Outlook

For Q3 2024, Unity guides revenue for its strategic portfolio to be between $415 and $420 million, representing a 4% to 6% year-over-year decline. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $75 and $80 million. For the full year, the company has adjusted its revenue guidance for the strategic portfolio to $1,680 to $1,690 million, down from the previous range of $1,760 to $1,800 million. Adjusted EBITDA guidance has also been revised to $340 to $350 million, down from $400 to $425 million.

Commentary

"We are pleased that second quarter results exceeded guidance for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA," stated Unity's CEO. "We believe that with better execution, the scale and vibrancy of these markets will enable Unity to earn its place alongside the best performing companies in the gaming and technology industry."

Conclusion

Unity Software Inc's Q2 2024 earnings report highlights both its financial achievements and ongoing challenges. While the company has exceeded analyst estimates and improved its margins, it faces a declining non-strategic portfolio and has adjusted its future guidance accordingly. Investors will be keen to see how Unity navigates these challenges and leverages its strengths in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Unity Software Inc for further details.

