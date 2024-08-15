ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS $0.32, Revenue $107.2M, Surpassing Estimates

Revenue and Net Income Surge, Financial Guidance Raised for 2024 and 2025

55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $107.2 million, up by 78% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $91.65 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $32.1 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $6.4 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Profit: $57.5 million, an increase of $40.8 million year-over-year, achieving a gross margin of 53.6% compared to 27.8% in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $44.5 million, a nearly 600% increase from $6.4 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Working Capital: $259.5 million as of June 30, 2024, including $88.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.
  • FY 2024 Revenue Guidance: Increased to more than $400 million, with GAAP Net Income guidance raised to more than $105 million.
On August 8, 2024, ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its second quarter 2024 financial results. The company reported significant growth in revenue and net income, surpassing analyst estimates and raising its financial guidance for the upcoming years.

ADMA Biologics Inc is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. The company operates through segments including ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Centres, and a corporate segment. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

Performance and Challenges

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA, Financial) reported total revenues of $107.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, a 78% increase from $60.1 million in the same period last year. This growth was primarily driven by increased sales of ASCENIV. The company also recognized a non-recurring $12.6 million increase to net revenues due to a change in estimate for U.S. Medicaid rebates.

Despite the impressive revenue growth, ADMA faces challenges such as maintaining its production efficiency and managing costs associated with its innovative biologics manufacturing process. These challenges are critical as they directly impact the company's profitability and ability to sustain growth.

Financial Achievements

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA, Financial) achieved a GAAP net income of $32.1 million for the quarter, compared to a GAAP net loss of $6.4 million in the same period last year. The company's adjusted EBITDA surged nearly 600% year-over-year to $44.5 million. These achievements underscore the company's strong operational performance and its ability to capitalize on market opportunities.

Key Financial Metrics

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA, Financial) reported a gross profit of $57.5 million for the quarter, up from $16.7 million in the same period last year, resulting in a corporate gross margin of 53.6%. The company's working capital stood at approximately $259.5 million as of June 30, 2024, primarily consisting of $179.8 million of inventory and $88.2 million of cash and cash equivalents.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $107.2 million $60.1 million
Gross Profit $57.5 million $16.7 million
GAAP Net Income $32.1 million $(6.4) million
Adjusted EBITDA $44.5 million $6.4 million

Analysis and Future Outlook

The strong financial performance of ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA, Financial) in Q2 2024 highlights the company's robust operational capabilities and market positioning. The significant increase in revenue and net income, coupled with the upward revision of financial guidance for 2024 and 2025, indicates a positive outlook for the company.

“ADMA’s excellent second quarter results showcased the strength of our operations, innovative business and product offerings, enabling the Company to significantly increase both 2024 and 2025 financial guidance,” said Adam Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADMA.

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA, Financial) is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory, driven by its commitment to serving immunodeficient patients and its innovative biologics manufacturing process. The company's focus on enhancing production yields and expanding its product offerings will be crucial in sustaining its competitive edge in the biotechnology sector.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ADMA Biologics Inc for further details.

