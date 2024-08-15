PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue at $186.7M Beats Estimates, GAAP EPS at -$1.29

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short of Expectations Amid Strong Product Performance

Summary
  • Revenue: $186.7 million, exceeded estimates of $185.32 million.
  • Net Loss: $99.2 million, an improvement from the $198.9 million loss in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$1.29, compared to -$2.66 in the same quarter last year.
  • Product Revenue: Translarna™ generated $70 million and Emflaza® generated $47 million in net product revenue.
  • Total Assets: $1.92 billion, up from $1.90 billion at the end of 2022.
  • Cash Position: Strong with $1.09 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, up from $876.7 million at the end of 2022.
  • Operating Expenses: Reduced to $226.9 million from $423.4 million in the same quarter last year.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2024. PTC Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small-molecule therapeutics targeting RNA biology post-transcriptional control processes. The company addresses multiple therapeutic areas, including rare disorders such as nonsense mutations in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and oncology.

Performance Overview

PTC Therapeutics Inc reported total revenues of $186.7 million for Q2 2024, a decrease from $213.8 million in the same period last year. The net loss attributable to common stockholders was $99.2 million, or $1.29 per share, compared to a net loss of $198.9 million, or $2.66 per share, in Q2 2023. Despite the revenue decline, the company achieved significant milestones, including the submission of NDAs for sepiapterin and Translarna™ to the FDA and positive interim data from the PTC518 PIVOT-HD study.

1821649090656759808.png

Key Financial Achievements

PTC Therapeutics Inc's net product revenue was driven by strong performances from Translarna™ and Emflaza®. Translarna™ generated $70 million in net product revenue, while Emflaza® contributed $47 million. These figures highlight the company's ability to maintain patient access and expand geographically, as well as foster brand loyalty among new patients.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $186.7 million $213.8 million
Net Loss $99.2 million $198.9 million
Net Loss Per Share $1.29 $2.66

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, PTC Therapeutics Inc reported cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $1.09 billion, up from $876.7 million at the end of 2023. Total assets stood at $1.92 billion, while total liabilities were $2.90 billion, resulting in a stockholders' deficit of $980.2 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PTC Therapeutics Inc provided non-GAAP financial measures to offer greater transparency into its operational trends. The non-GAAP R&D expense for Q2 2024 was $122.7 million, excluding $9.4 million in share-based compensation. Similarly, non-GAAP SG&A expense was $59.7 million, excluding $9.8 million in share-based compensation.

Analysis and Outlook

Despite missing analyst estimates for both earnings per share and revenue, PTC Therapeutics Inc demonstrated resilience through its strong product performance and strategic milestones. The company's focus on rare disorders and oncology continues to drive its growth, supported by a robust pipeline and significant cash reserves. However, the substantial net loss and stockholders' deficit highlight ongoing financial challenges that need to be addressed to ensure long-term sustainability.

For more detailed insights and the full financial report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PTC Therapeutics Inc for further details.

