Life360 Inc Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Hits $84.9 Million, Adjusted EBITDA Positive for Seventh Consecutive Quarter

Monthly Active Users Reach 71 Million, Revenue Grows 20% YoY

54 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $84.9 million, up 20% year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $(11.0) million, impacted by $5.8 million in IPO-related transaction costs.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Positive $11.0 million, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Positive $3.3 million, despite IPO-related transaction costs.
  • Monthly Active Users (MAUs): Reached approximately 70.6 million, a 31% increase year-over-year.
  • Paying Circles: Achieved a record 2.0 million, with net additions of 132 thousand in Q2'24.
  • Annualized Monthly Revenue (AMR): $304.8 million, up 23% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Life360 Inc (LIF, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting record results for Q2 2024. Life360, the world's largest family-focused social network, continues to expand its user base and enhance its financial performance.

Company Overview

Life360 is a leading family connection and safety company with over 50 million monthly active users. The Life360 app helps families track each other's whereabouts, pets, and personal belongings, and offers additional security features like driver safety monitoring, roadside assistance, and emergency dispatching. The app is consistently ranked among the top social-networking apps in the US.

Performance and Challenges

Life360 Inc (LIF, Financial) reported significant growth in Q2 2024, with total revenue increasing by 20% year-over-year to $84.9 million. The company also saw a substantial rise in Monthly Active Users (MAUs), reaching approximately 71 million, and Paying Circles, which grew to over 2 million. Despite these achievements, the company faced challenges, including a net loss of $11.0 million, impacted by IPO-related transaction costs and higher income tax provisions.

Financial Achievements

Life360's financial achievements are noteworthy in the software industry. The company reported a 25% year-over-year increase in total subscription revenue, reaching $65.7 million. Core subscription revenue also grew by 25% to $60.2 million. These metrics are crucial as they reflect the company's ability to monetize its user base effectively.

1821649214078349312.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change YoY
Total Revenue $84.9 million $70.8 million 20%
Subscription Revenue $65.7 million $52.7 million 25%
Net Loss $(11.0) million $(4.4) million -
Adjusted EBITDA $11.0 million $5.7 million 93%
Operating Cash Flow $3.3 million $3.7 million -11%

Commentary

"Q2’24 was excellent for Life360, as we set new records in business and financial performance, and completed our U.S. IPO," said Life360 Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Chris Hulls. "Our positive results in Q2'24 continued across our strategic growth priorities."

Analysis

Life360 Inc (LIF, Financial) demonstrated robust growth in Q2 2024, driven by an increase in MAUs and Paying Circles. The company's focus on international expansion and new revenue streams, such as advertising, contributed significantly to its performance. Despite the net loss, the positive Adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow indicate strong underlying business health. The company's updated guidance for 2024, with expected consolidated revenue of $370-$378 million and positive Adjusted EBITDA of $36-$41 million, reflects confidence in continued growth and profitability.

For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Life360 Inc for further details.

