Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Q1 FY2025 Earnings: EPS Misses Estimates at -$0.25, Revenue Falls Short at $834.7 Million

Revenue Falls Short, Net Loss Exceeds Expectations

54 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $834.7 million, fell short of analyst estimates of $881.27 million.
  • Net Loss: $59.4 million, translating to a diluted net loss per share of $0.25.
  • Operating Income: $18.8 million, a significant improvement from the prior year's operating loss of $16.8 million.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $20.9 million, or $0.09 adjusted diluted earnings per share.
  • Adjusted OIBDA: $104.5 million, reflecting strong operational performance despite industry disruptions.
  • Segment Performance: North American Media Networks and Motion Picture segment profits increased year-over-year by 54% and 24%, respectively.
  • Subscriber Data: North American OTT subscribers grew 5.5% year-over-year to 13.2 million, though overall North American subscribers decreased by 500K sequentially.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, revealing a mixed performance amidst industry challenges. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp is engaged in the entertainment business, with segments including Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The company generates maximum revenue from its Television Production segment.

Performance Overview

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp reported first-quarter revenue of $834.7 million, falling short of the analyst estimate of $881.27 million. The company also posted a net loss attributable to shareholders of $59.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, which was worse than the expected loss of $0.18 per share. Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders was $20.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share.

1821649339651616768.png

Segment Performance

The Studio Business, comprising the Motion Picture and Television Production segments, reported revenue of $588.4 million, a 5.9% decrease from the prior year quarter. The Motion Picture segment saw a 15% decline in revenue to $347.3 million, although segment profit increased by 24% to $86.1 million. This decline was attributed to a tough comparison with the previous year's first quarter, which included carryover theatrical revenue from "John Wick: Chapter Four".

The Television Production segment experienced a 10% increase in revenue to $241.1 million, but segment profit decreased by 53% to $10.7 million, impacted by the lingering effects of industry strikes on the timing of deliveries.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the challenges, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp achieved an operating income of $18.8 million and an Adjusted OIBDA of $104.5 million. The North American Media Networks and Motion Picture segment profits increased year-over-year by 54% and 24%, respectively. However, the company faced significant challenges, including industry disruptions and the aftereffects of strikes, which were highlighted by CEO Jon Feltheimer:

“We’re pleased to report a solid quarter despite unprecedented industry disruption and the aftereffects of the strikes,” said Lionsgate and Lionsgate Studios CEO Jon Feltheimer.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Revenue $834.7 million $908.6 million
Net Loss $(59.4) million $(70.7) million
Operating Income $18.8 million $(16.8) million
Adjusted OIBDA $104.5 million $85.7 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp reported total assets of $7.22 billion, up from $7.09 billion as of March 31, 2024. The company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $192.5 million, down from $314.0 million at the end of the previous quarter. Net cash used in operating activities was $158.9 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $29.2 million in the same period last year.

Subscriber Data

In the Media Networks segment, North American revenue grew by 1% to $345.3 million, driven by a price increase and OTT subscriber growth. However, overall North American subscribers decreased by 500,000 sequentially. The company also announced a $1.00 rate increase for STARZ's U.S. customers.

Analysis and Outlook

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp's performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 reflects the ongoing challenges in the entertainment industry, including disruptions from strikes and the competitive landscape. While the company has made strides in certain segments, the overall decline in revenue and the higher-than-expected net loss highlight the need for strategic adjustments. Investors will be closely watching how Lions Gate navigates these challenges and capitalizes on its strengths in the coming quarters.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lions Gate Entertainment Corp for further details.

