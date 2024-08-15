PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.04 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $41.7M Exceeds Expectations

Second Quarter Financial Performance and Key Metrics

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $41.7 million, slightly above the analyst estimate of $41.47 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $1.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million in the previous quarter.
  • Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin improved to 71%, up from 67% in the previous quarter.
  • Cash and Investments: Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $117.9 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Analytics Revenue: $38.1 million, a slight decrease from $38.5 million in the previous quarter but an increase from $37.1 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Integrated Yield Ramp Revenue: $3.5 million, up from $2.8 million in the previous quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. PDF Solutions Inc offers products and services designed to empower engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield, quality, and profitability of their products. The solutions combine proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, various methodologies, and professional services. The company's products and services are sold to integrated device manufacturers (or IDMs), fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (or OSATs), and system houses.

1821649755344891904.png

Financial Highlights

PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS, Financial) reported total revenues of $41.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, slightly surpassing the analyst estimate of $41.47 million. This represents a marginal increase from $41.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $41.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. The company's analytics revenue was $38.1 million, compared to $38.5 million in the previous quarter and $37.1 million in the same period last year. Integrated Yield Ramp revenue stood at $3.5 million, up from $2.8 million in Q1 2024 but down from $4.5 million in Q2 2023.

Profitability and Margins

PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS, Financial) achieved a GAAP gross margin of 71% for Q2 2024, an improvement from 67% in Q1 2024 and 70% in Q2 2023. The non-GAAP gross margin was 75%, up from 72% in the previous quarter and 74% in the same period last year. On a GAAP basis, the company reported a net income of $1.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, beating the analyst estimate of $0.01 per share. This is a significant turnaround from a net loss of $0.4 million, or ($0.01) per diluted share, in Q1 2024, but a decline from a net income of $6.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Performance

On a non-GAAP basis, PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS, Financial) reported a net income of $7.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $5.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in Q1 2024, and $7.5 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in Q2 2023. The company's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $117.9 million as of June 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Metric June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Cash and Cash Equivalents $91.99 million $98.98 million
Short-term Investments $25.89 million $36.54 million
Total Current Assets $193.29 million $197.85 million
Total Assets $298.00 million $290.14 million
Total Liabilities $65.85 million $61.19 million
Total Stockholders' Equity $232.15 million $228.95 million

Management Commentary

“We are pleased with the ongoing progress we are making with our customers. We reiterate our expectation that revenue for the second half of the year will grow by 20% over the comparable period of the prior year.” said John Kibarian, CEO and President.

Analysis and Outlook

PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and steady performance in Q2 2024, meeting revenue expectations and surpassing earnings estimates. The improvement in gross margins and the return to profitability on a GAAP basis are positive indicators for the company's operational efficiency and cost management. However, the decline in Integrated Yield Ramp revenue compared to the same period last year suggests potential challenges in this segment.

Overall, the company's strong cash position and positive non-GAAP financial performance provide a solid foundation for future growth. Investors and analysts will be keen to see if PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS, Financial) can sustain this momentum and achieve the projected 20% revenue growth in the second half of the year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PDF Solutions Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.