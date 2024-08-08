Doximity Inc (DOCS) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: EPS of $0.21 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $126.7 Million

Revenue and Net Income Surpass Expectations

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $126.7 million, up 17% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $119.92 million.
  • Net Income: $41.4 million, representing a margin of 32.7%, up from $28.4 million and a margin of 26.2% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.21, compared to $0.13 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $65.9 million, an increase of 42% year-over-year, with adjusted EBITDA margins of 52.0%.
  • Free Cash Flow: $39.5 million, down 29% from $55.6 million year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Doximity Inc (DOCS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal 2025 first quarter ended June 30, 2024. Doximity Inc, a leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, reported impressive financial results, surpassing both revenue and earnings estimates.

Company Overview

Doximity Inc is a digital platform designed for U.S. medical professionals. The platform offers tools for collaboration, patient care coordination, virtual visits, medical news updates, and career management. The company's mission is to enhance the productivity of doctors, enabling them to provide better patient care.

Performance Highlights

Doximity Inc reported total revenues of $126.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, marking a 17% year-over-year increase from $108.5 million. This figure exceeded the analyst estimate of $119.92 million. Net income also saw significant growth, reaching $41.4 million, a 46% increase from the previous year's $28.4 million.

1821650541290352640.png

Financial Achievements

The company achieved a diluted net income per share of $0.21, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.17. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 42% year-over-year to $65.9 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 52.0%, up from 42.9% in the previous year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Revenue $126.7 million $108.5 million
Net Income $41.4 million $28.4 million
Adjusted EBITDA $65.9 million $46.6 million
Diluted EPS $0.21 $0.13

Income Statement and Cash Flow

The income statement revealed a gross profit of $113.1 million, up from $95.3 million in the previous year. Operating expenses were $67.1 million, resulting in an income from operations of $46.1 million. The company reported operating cash flow of $41.2 million, a decrease of 28% year-over-year, and free cash flow of $39.5 million, down 29% from the previous year.

Balance Sheet Overview

As of June 30, 2024, Doximity Inc had total assets of $1.07 billion, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to $111.4 million. The company's total liabilities stood at $159.9 million, while stockholders' equity was $913.6 million.

Commentary and Analysis

“We were pleased to deliver strong profits and record engagement last quarter, as we beat on both our top and bottom lines,” said Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO of Doximity. “Last quarter, a record 590,000 unique providers used our AI, telehealth, messaging, and scheduling workflow tools to save time and better serve their patients.”

Conclusion

Doximity Inc's strong financial performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 highlights its robust growth and operational efficiency. The company's ability to exceed both revenue and earnings estimates underscores its position as a leading digital platform for medical professionals. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how Doximity Inc continues to leverage its platform to drive further growth and profitability in the healthcare sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Doximity Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.