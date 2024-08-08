Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.80 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $3.6 Billion Surpasses Expectations

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Reports Strong Q2 2024 Results Amidst Challenging Environment

Summary
  • Revenue: $3.6 billion, up 6% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $3.53 billion.
  • Net Income: $386 million, showing a slight increase from $385 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.80, a 10% increase from $2.54 in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Bookings: $28.8 billion, up 6% compared to the same period last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $1.3 billion, a significant 41% increase from $923 million in Q2 2023.
  • Room Nights Growth: Accelerated to +10%, with Brand Expedia achieving nearly 20% growth.
  • Share Repurchase: Approximately 9.2 million shares repurchased for $1.2 billion year-to-date.
On August 8, 2024, Expedia Group Inc (EXPE, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Expedia, the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, reported robust financial results, surpassing analyst estimates for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS).

Company Overview

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE, Financial) is a leading online travel agency offering services for lodging, air tickets, rental cars, cruises, in-destination activities, and advertising revenue. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, with its core brands being Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. Transaction fees for online bookings constitute the bulk of its sales and profits.

Performance and Challenges

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE, Financial) reported total gross bookings of $28.8 billion, a 6% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Lodging gross bookings rose by 8%, with hotel bookings up by 11%. Room nights growth accelerated to 10%, with Brand Expedia achieving nearly 20% growth. Despite these positive results, the company noted a more challenging macro environment and a softening in travel demand in July, leading to adjusted expectations for the rest of the year.

Financial Achievements

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE, Financial) achieved revenue of $3.6 billion, a 6% increase year-over-year, driven by a 22% increase in B2B revenue. Net income was $386 million, with adjusted net income at $469 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $786 million, reflecting a 5% increase, although there was a slight margin contraction of 15 basis points.

Key Financial Metrics

Below is a summary of key financial metrics from the earnings report:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Y/Y Change
Booked room nights 98.9 million 89.7 million 10%
Gross bookings $28,837 million $27,321 million 6%
Revenue $3,558 million $3,358 million 6%
Operating income $451 million $443 million 2%
Net income attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. $386 million $385 million 0%
Diluted earnings per share $2.80 $2.54 10%
Adjusted EBITDA $786 million $747 million 5%
Adjusted EPS $3.51 $2.89 21%
Net cash provided by operating activities $1,501 million $1,146 million 31%
Free cash flow $1,307 million $923 million 42%

Analysis of Performance

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE, Financial) demonstrated strong performance in Q2 2024, with significant growth in gross bookings and revenue. The company's ability to drive sequential acceleration in gross bookings growth to 6% and achieve double-digit room night growth highlights its resilience and effective strategies in the competitive travel industry. However, the noted challenges in the macro environment and softening travel demand in July could pose potential risks for future performance.

Conclusion

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE, Financial) has shown robust financial results for Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates and demonstrating strong growth in key metrics. The company's achievements in gross bookings, revenue, and net income underscore its solid market position. However, the evolving macroeconomic conditions and travel demand trends will be critical factors to monitor in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Expedia Group Inc for further details.

