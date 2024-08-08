Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Q3 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$1.38, Revenue at $15.83 Million, Misses Estimates

Company's Strategic Focus on Cardiometabolic Therapies and Financial Strengthening

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $15.83 million, significantly below analyst estimates of $52.64 million.
  • Net Loss: $170.79 million, compared to $102.95 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$1.38, reflecting a deeper loss compared to -$0.96 in the prior year.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased to $176.14 million from $118.53 million year-over-year, driven by higher R&D costs.
  • Cash and Investments: Total cash resources of $436.67 million, up from $403.63 million as of September 30, 2022.
  • Balance Sheet Strengthening: Secured a $500 million senior secured credit facility and received a $50 million milestone payment from Royalty Pharma plc.
  • Clinical Progress: Reported successful topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 PALISADE study of plozasiran, showing significant reductions in triglycerides and APOC3.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2024. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is an American biotechnology company focused on developing medicines to treat diseases with a genetic origin, characterized by the overproduction of one or more proteins. Its portfolio includes drugs targeting hepatitis B, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, thrombosis and angioedema, clear-cell and renal cell carcinoma, and cardiovascular disease.

Performance and Challenges

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a net loss of $170.8 million for the quarter, translating to a loss of $1.38 per share. This result fell short of analyst estimates, which had projected a loss of $0.53 per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was $15.8 million, significantly below the estimated $52.64 million. The substantial operating loss of $176.1 million, compared to $102.7 million in the same period last year, highlights the financial challenges the company faces as it invests heavily in research and development.

Financial Achievements

Despite the losses, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc made significant strides in strengthening its financial position. The company closed a strategic financing agreement with Sixth Street, securing a $500 million senior secured credit facility. Additionally, Arrowhead received a $50 million milestone payment from Royalty Pharma plc following the completion of enrollment in the Phase 3 OCEAN(a) - Outcomes Trial of olpasiran, conducted by Amgen.

1821650899479719936.png

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023
Revenue $15.8 million $15.8 million
Operating Expenses $176.1 million $118.5 million
Net Loss $170.8 million $102.9 million
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash $69.4 million $110.9 million
Total Assets $883.8 million $765.6 million

Analysis of Performance

The increased operating expenses, primarily driven by research and development costs, reflect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc's commitment to advancing its pipeline of RNAi therapeutics. The company's strategic focus on cardiometabolic therapies, particularly the development of plozasiran, is crucial as it approaches potential commercialization in 2025. The financial inflows from strategic agreements and milestone payments are vital for sustaining innovation and growth.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc's ability to secure non-dilutive capital and achieve significant milestones in its clinical trials underscores its potential in the biotechnology sector. However, the substantial net loss and lower-than-expected revenue highlight the financial risks associated with high R&D expenditures and the challenges of bringing new therapies to market.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.