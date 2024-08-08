NI Holdings Inc (NODK) Reports Q2 2024 EPS of $(0.77) and Revenue of $85.2M

Performance Analysis and Strategic Insights

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Direct written premiums: $118.5M, a decrease of 2.6% year-over-year.
  • Net earned premiums: $85.2M, an increase of 8.0% year-over-year.
  • Net income (loss): $(16.2)M, compared to $(8.1)M in the same period last year.
  • Basic earnings (loss) per share: $(0.77), compared to $(0.38) in the same period last year.
  • Combined ratio: 113.7%, up 6.6 points from the previous year.
  • Return on average equity: (12.7)%, a decline of 8.2 points year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, NI Holdings Inc (NODK, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. NI Holdings Inc is a stockholding company operating in various insurance segments, including private passenger auto insurance, non-standard auto insurance, home and farm insurance, crop insurance, and commercial insurance, exclusively within the USA.

1821651050822791168.png

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Performance

NI Holdings Inc (NODK, Financial) reported a mixed performance for the second quarter of 2024. Direct written premiums decreased by 2.6% to $118.5 million compared to $121.6 million in the same period last year. However, net earned premiums saw an 8.0% increase, reaching $85.2 million from $78.8 million in the previous year.

The company faced challenges with its loss and loss adjustment expense (LAE) ratio, which rose to 81.4% from 76.2%, indicating higher claims costs. The expense ratio also increased to 32.3% from 30.9%, leading to a combined ratio of 113.7%, up from 107.1% in the prior year. These metrics highlight the company's struggle with cost management and profitability.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Direct Written Premiums $118,472 $121,576 (2.6%)
Net Earned Premiums $85,169 $78,835 8.0%
Loss and LAE Ratio 81.4% 76.2% 5.2 pts
Expense Ratio 32.3% 30.9% 1.4 pts
Combined Ratio 113.7% 107.1% 6.6 pts
Net Income (Loss) $(16,236) $(8,122) NM

Management Commentary

“During the second quarter we closed on the strategic sale of Westminster American Insurance Company,” said Michael J. Alexander, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The sale has enabled us to refocus our efforts and resources on our core business and the actions necessary to deliver appropriate returns to our shareholders. We continue to benefit from prior rate actions, which were ahead of much of the industry and contributed to strong growth in our Non-Standard Auto and Home and Farm segments and improved profitability in Private Passenger Auto. The second quarter is generally a time of volatile weather in the Upper Midwest, and our Home and Farm segment was once again impacted by non-catastrophe weather-related losses during the quarter. Overall, we continue to focus on pursuing continued aggressive rate and underwriting actions, along with other strategic measures to improve our overall risk profile across all lines of business. We remain confident that these actions will enable all segments to achieve profitable results over time.”

Strategic Insights and Future Outlook

The strategic sale of Westminster American Insurance Company is a significant move for NI Holdings Inc (NODK, Financial), allowing the company to concentrate on its core operations. Despite the challenges posed by weather-related losses and rising expense ratios, the company is taking proactive measures to enhance its risk profile and profitability.

NI Holdings Inc (NODK, Financial) continues to implement aggressive rate and underwriting actions, which are expected to yield positive results over time. The company's focus on improving its core segments, particularly Non-Standard Auto and Home and Farm, is crucial for achieving sustainable growth and profitability in the competitive insurance industry.

For more detailed information, readers can access the full 8-K filing and the company's latest financial supplement on their website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NI Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.