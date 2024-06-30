Eventbrite Inc (EB) Q2 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates, Revenue Misses at $84.6 Million

Eventbrite Inc (EB) released its 8-K filing on August 8, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $84.6 million, up 7% year-over-year, but fell short of analyst estimates of $86.42 million.
  • Net Income: $1.1 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $2.9 million in the same period last year.
  • Gross Margin: 70.9%, up from 68.8% a year ago, indicating improved operational efficiency.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $12.8 million, representing a 13% increase year-over-year, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.2%.
  • Total Ticket Volume: 66.8 million tickets across 1.4 million events, reflecting a 16% decline year-over-year.
  • Operating Expenses: $66.4 million, up from $61 million in the same period last year, driven by increased sales, marketing, and support costs.
  • Updated Revenue Outlook: Revised full-year revenue guidance to $318 million to $325 million, down from previous estimates due to pricing-related adjustments.
Article's Main Image

Eventbrite Inc is a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators. It is engaged in creating a platform to enable creators to solve many challenges associated with creating live experiences. The Company's platform integrates components needed to seamlessly plan, promote and produce live events. Its platform helps to plan, promote and produce live events, thereby allowing creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach and drive ticket sales. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the United States.

Eventbrite Inc (EB, Financial) reported second-quarter revenue of $84.6 million, a 7% increase year-over-year but below the analyst estimate of $86.42 million. However, the company posted a net income of $1.1 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of a -$0.04 loss per share.

1821651134188777472.png

Performance and Challenges

Eventbrite Inc (EB, Financial) faced pricing-related headwinds due to its transition to a two-sided marketplace. Despite these challenges, the company managed to grow its consumer side of the business, particularly in mobile app adoption and ticket sales driven by Eventbrite’s discovery experiences. CEO Julia Hartz commented,

“We are taking action to refine the go-to-market strategy and reduce our expense structure to work towards profitability even despite the revised revenue outlook for the year.”

Financial Achievements

The company achieved a gross margin of 70.9%, up from 68.8% a year ago, and an adjusted EBITDA of $12.8 million, representing a 15.2% margin. These metrics are crucial for a software company like Eventbrite Inc (EB, Financial) as they indicate operational efficiency and profitability potential.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Net Revenue $84.6 million $78.9 million 7%
Gross Profit $59.9 million $54.3 million 10%
Net Income $1.1 million -$2.9 million 138%
Adjusted EBITDA $12.8 million $11.3 million 13%

Income Statement Highlights

Eventbrite Inc (EB, Financial) reported a net revenue of $84.6 million and a gross profit of $59.9 million. The company’s net income stood at $1.1 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $2.9 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $12.8 million, up from $11.3 million in Q2 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Eventbrite Inc (EB, Financial) had total assets of $894.5 million, including $575.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company’s total liabilities were $718.4 million, resulting in a stockholders' equity of $176.2 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $30.8 million for the first six months of 2024.

Business Outlook

Eventbrite Inc (EB, Financial) has revised its full-year net revenue outlook to reflect pricing-related adjustments. The company now expects fiscal third-quarter 2024 revenue to be in the range of $74 to $77 million and $318 million to $325 million for the full year. The company also announced plans to reduce operating expenses, including the elimination of approximately 100 positions, aiming to reduce annualized operating costs by $30 million.

For more detailed information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Eventbrite Inc for further details.

