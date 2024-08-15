Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates at $739.7M, Net Loss Widens to $37.7M

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) released its 8-K filing on August 8, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

  • Revenue: $739.7 million, up 4.2% year-over-year, but fell short of analyst estimates of $779.16 million.
  • Net Loss: $37.7 million, a significant increase from the $4.5 million net loss in the prior year quarter.
  • RevPAR: $4,835, an increase of 6.4% over the prior year quarter.
  • Weighted Average Occupancy: 78.1%, up 160 basis points from the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $97.8 million, a 20.2% increase year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: -$5.5 million, an improvement from -$7.5 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Total Liquidity: $345.8 million as of June 30, 2024, including $290.0 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.
Brookdale Senior Living Inc operates senior living communities throughout the United States. The company has three reportable segments: Independent Living; Assisted Living and Memory Care; and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRs). The majority of the revenue is generated from the Assisted Living and Memory Care segment, which offers housing and assistance with activities of daily living to its customers. The company generates revenue in the form of Resident Fees and management fees from certain communities under contract.

Performance and Challenges

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD, Financial) reported a consolidated revenue per available unit (RevPAR) increase of 6.4% over the prior year quarter. The weighted average occupancy grew by 160 basis points, reflecting a continuation of better-than-pre-pandemic growth trends. However, the company faced challenges with broad inflationary pressures and increased insurance expenses, which impacted facility operating expenses.

Financial Achievements

Brookdale's second quarter results highlighted significant improvements in leadership retention and associate turnover. The company's same community operating margin, excluding prior period grant income, increased by 160 basis points on 6.0% revenue growth and 3.6% facility operating expense growth. These achievements are crucial for the healthcare providers and services industry, as they indicate operational efficiency and resilience in a challenging economic environment.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 Change
Resident Fees $739.7 million $710.2 million +4.2%
Facility Operating Expense $537.5 million $531.1 million +1.2%
Net Income (Loss) $(37.7) million $(4.5) million NM
Adjusted EBITDA $97.8 million $81.4 million +20.2%
RevPAR $4,835 $4,544 +6.4%
Weighted Average Occupancy 78.1% 76.5% +160 bps

Analysis of Performance

Brookdale's performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates a strong recovery trajectory from the pandemic's impact. The increase in RevPAR and occupancy rates indicates effective execution of key initiatives to rebuild occupancy. However, the company continues to face challenges from inflationary pressures and increased insurance costs, which have impacted operating expenses.

Net income showed a significant loss, primarily due to a $36.3 million gain on the sale of communities in the prior year period and increased facility operating expenses. Despite this, the adjusted EBITDA saw a notable increase, driven by higher resident fees and improved operational efficiencies.

Liquidity and Cash Flow

Brookdale reported a decrease in net cash provided by operating activities to $55.7 million, down from $63.8 million in the prior year quarter. This decrease was primarily due to lower cash received from government grants and increased operating expenses. Non-development capital expenditures decreased to $52.3 million, reflecting reduced remediation costs from natural disasters.

Total liquidity stood at $345.8 million as of June 30, 2024, including $290.0 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. This liquidity position provides a solid foundation for the company to navigate future challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Conclusion

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD, Financial) has shown resilience and strategic progress in Q2 2024, with notable improvements in revenue and occupancy rates. While challenges remain, the company's financial achievements and liquidity position indicate a positive outlook for sustained growth and operational efficiency.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Brookdale Senior Living Inc for further details.

