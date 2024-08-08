Amplitude Inc (AMPL) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates at $73.3M, GAAP Net Loss Per Share Improves to $0.19

Second Quarter Financial Results Show Mixed Performance

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $73.3 million, up 8% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $71.96 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss Per Share: $0.19, an improvement from $0.24 in the same quarter last year.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $290 million, reflecting an 8% increase year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $6.8 million, a decrease of $12.5 million year-over-year.
  • Number of Paying Customers: Grew 38% year-over-year to 3,224.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $9.2 million, down $11.2 million year-over-year.
  • Customers with $100,000+ ARR: Increased by 10% year-over-year to 547.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Amplitude Inc (AMPL, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Amplitude Inc is a software company that provides a digital analytics platform to help companies analyze customer behavior within digital products. The company operates on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, generating revenue primarily through subscriptions.

Performance Overview

Amplitude Inc reported a second-quarter revenue of $73.3 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $71.96 million. This represents an 8% year-over-year increase from $67.8 million in Q2 2023. However, the company reported a GAAP net loss per share of $0.19, which is a slight improvement from the $0.24 loss per share in the same quarter last year but missed the analyst estimate of -$0.17.

1821651672666107904.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Y/Y Change
Annual Recurring Revenue $290 million $268 million 8%
Revenue $73.3 million $67.8 million 8%
GAAP Loss from Operations $(27.2) million $(30.9) million $3.7 million
Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations $(3.7) million $(0.8) million $(2.9) million
GAAP Net Loss Per Share $(0.19) $(0.24) $0.05
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share $(0.00) $0.02 $(0.02)
Cash Flow from Operations $9.2 million $20.4 million $(11.2) million
Free Cash Flow $6.8 million $19.3 million $(12.5) million

Challenges and Achievements

Despite the revenue growth, Amplitude Inc faced challenges with its free cash flow, which decreased by 19 percentage points year-over-year. The company also reported a decrease in cash flow from operations, down to $9.2 million from $20.4 million in Q2 2023. These declines highlight potential liquidity issues that could impact future investments and operational flexibility.

On the positive side, the number of paying customers grew by 38% year-over-year to 3,224, and the number of customers representing $100,000 or more of annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased by 10% to 547. These metrics indicate strong customer acquisition and retention, which are crucial for sustaining long-term growth in the SaaS industry.

Income Statement Highlights

Amplitude Inc's gross profit for Q2 2024 was $53.8 million, up from $50.6 million in Q2 2023. However, operating expenses remained high at $81.0 million, leading to a loss from operations of $27.2 million. The company also reported a net loss of $23.4 million, an improvement from the $27.8 million loss in the same quarter last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Amplitude Inc had total assets of $445.4 million, up from $433.7 million at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $282.3 million, providing a solid liquidity buffer. However, the decrease in free cash flow and cash flow from operations could pose challenges if not addressed in future quarters.

Commentary

Today, companies win or lose based on their digital experience," said Spenser Skates, CEO and co-founder of Amplitude. "Understanding your customers is the key to building better experiences, and that's why companies across almost every industry rely on Amplitude. Our platform approach is differentiated, customers are finding value quickly, and we've never been better positioned to win in the long term."

Analysis

Amplitude Inc's Q2 2024 results show a mixed performance. While the company exceeded revenue expectations and improved its net loss per share, challenges in cash flow and operational expenses remain. The growth in paying customers and high-value accounts is a positive indicator of the company's market position and potential for future growth. However, the decline in free cash flow and cash flow from operations could impact the company's ability to invest in new initiatives and maintain its competitive edge.

Investors should monitor these financial metrics closely in the coming quarters to assess whether Amplitude Inc can sustain its growth trajectory while addressing its liquidity challenges.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Amplitude Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.