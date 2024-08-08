Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $127.4M, GAAP Net Loss per Share at $(0.12)

Strong Service Revenue Growth and Improved Margins Highlight Performance

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $127.4 million, up 10.8% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $125.01 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss per Share: $(0.12), compared to $(0.08) in the same quarter last year.
  • Service Revenue: Record $60.3 million, increasing 19.7% year-over-year.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $235.0 million, growing 21.4% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow (FCF): $25.6 million with an FCF margin of 10.2% in the first half of 2024.
  • Subscribers: Surpassed 4 million paid accounts in July 2024.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $144.0 million, up $20.3 million year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Arlo Technologies Inc is engaged in the provision of security and video monitoring solutions for homes and businesses. It provides different products and services such as subscription-based services like Arlo Secure, Arlo Total Security, Arlo Safe, and security devices like smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, video doorbells, floodlight cameras, and home security systems. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States, with additional contributions from Spain, Ireland, and other regions.

1821651947300745216.png

Performance and Challenges

Arlo Technologies Inc reported total revenue of $127.4 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $125.01 million and marking a 10.8% year-over-year increase. The company achieved record service revenue of $60.3 million, a 19.7% increase from the same period last year. Despite these gains, the company reported a GAAP net loss per share of $(0.12), which was below the analyst estimate of $(0.02). However, on a non-GAAP basis, the company reported net income per share of $0.10, exceeding expectations.

Financial Achievements

Arlo Technologies Inc's financial achievements are noteworthy, particularly in the context of the smart home security industry. The company reported a GAAP gross profit of $46.9 million, an 11.9% increase year-over-year, and a non-GAAP gross profit of $48.3 million, a 12.4% increase. The GAAP gross margin was 36.8%, while the non-GAAP gross margin was 37.9%. These improvements in profitability metrics are crucial for the company as it continues to scale its operations and enhance its service offerings.

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $127.4 million $124.2 million $115.1 million
GAAP Gross Margin 36.8% 38.1% 36.4%
Non-GAAP Gross Margin 37.9% 39.4% 37.3%
GAAP Net Loss per Share $(0.12) $(0.10) $(0.08)
Non-GAAP Net Income per Share $0.10 $0.09 $0.06

Commentary and Analysis

“Arlo’s service business continues its strong growth path, recently surpassing 4 million paid accounts and 76% non-GAAP gross margin, while reaching nearly 50% of the company’s total revenue. This outstanding performance drove non-GAAP net income per share of $0.19 and free cash flow to over $25 million for the first half of the year; an increase of 177% in non-GAAP net income over the first half of 2023,” said Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer of Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies Inc ended the quarter with annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $235.0 million, growing 21.4% year-over-year. The company also reported free cash flow (FCF) of $25.6 million with an FCF margin of 10.2% for the first half of 2024. These metrics are critical as they reflect the company's ability to generate consistent revenue and maintain liquidity.

Conclusion

Arlo Technologies Inc's Q2 2024 earnings report highlights significant growth in service revenue and improved profitability metrics. While the company faces challenges with its GAAP net loss, the strong performance in non-GAAP earnings and free cash flow indicates a positive trajectory. Investors will be keen to see how the company leverages its strategic partnerships and continues to expand its subscriber base in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Arlo Technologies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.