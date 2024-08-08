TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.05, Revenue at $58.9M, Surpassing Estimates

Revenue Surpasses Expectations Amidst Market Challenges

47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $58.9 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $58.08 million and marking a 1% year-over-year increase.
  • Net Income: $1.3 million, reflecting a 51% decrease from the previous year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.05 per share, compared to $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin: 62%, with an adjusted gross margin of 67%.
  • Free Cash Flow: $7.7 million, derived from $11.9 million in cash flow from operations.
  • Cash and Investments: $339.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of June 30, 2024.
  • Guidance for Q3 2024: Expected revenue between $57.0 million and $59.0 million, with a net loss projected between $1.2 million and $1.9 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, TechTarget Inc (TTGT, Financial) released its 8-K filing, reporting strong performance for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a leader in data, software, and analytics for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data, saw its revenue exceed targets, increasing 14% sequentially and 1% year-over-year (YoY).

Company Overview

TechTarget Inc is a data, software, and analytics leader for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data, delivering business impact for business-to-business (B2B) companies. The company's solutions enable B2B technology companies to identify, reach, and influence key enterprise technology decision-makers faster and with higher efficacy. The majority of its revenue is derived from North America. TechTarget's products and services aim to improve information technology vendors' abilities to impact targeted audiences for business growth using targeting, first-party analytics, and data services complemented with customized marketing programs.

1821652262846623744.png

Performance and Challenges

TechTarget Inc reported GAAP revenue of approximately $58.9 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $58.08 million. However, net income was approximately $1.3 million, a decrease of 51% from the previous year, with a net income margin of 2%. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 10% to $16.7 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 28%. The company noted that customers remain cautious about their budgets due to high interest rates, inflation, international tensions, and the upcoming Presidential election. These factors have led technology vendors to implement additional discretionary expense reductions, layoffs, and other cost-cutting measures.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, TechTarget Inc achieved a GAAP Gross Margin of 62% and an Adjusted Gross Margin of 67%. Cash flow from operations was $11.9 million, and Free Cash Flow was $7.7 million. The company also reported improvements in cash collection from customers, with Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) improving to 66 days from 79 days in the previous year, and a decrease in the reserve for doubtful accounts by $1.5 million from year-end 2023.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $58.9 million $58.4 million
Net Income $1.3 million $2.7 million
Adjusted EBITDA $16.7 million $18.6 million
Gross Margin 62% 67%

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, TechTarget Inc had approximately $339.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. The company also had $417 million in convertible senior notes outstanding, with $3 million maturing in December 2025 and $414 million maturing in December 2026.

Product Updates and Future Outlook

In Q2 2024, TechTarget Inc announced the general availability of TechTarget Account Intent Feeds, a new Priority Engine-based offering. This product delivers a weekly stream of highly actionable account data directly into customers' CRM and ABM platforms. The company also announced a partnership with the 6Sense Revenue AI Platform, enhancing the value of its insights for mutual customers. Additionally, TechTarget introduced TechTarget Market Monitor, a service providing real-time dynamics affecting sales and marketing outreach.

Q3 2024 Guidance

For Q3 2024, TechTarget Inc expects revenue to be between $57.0 million and $59.0 million. The company anticipates a net loss between $1.2 million and $1.9 million, with Adjusted EBITDA expected to be between $16.0 million and $17.0 million.

TechTarget Inc continues to make meaningful progress across its business, confident that its investments and combination with Informa Tech’s Digital Businesses will position it as a leading, comprehensive solution in a growing yet fragmented market, driving continued performance and value for shareholders, customers, partners, and employees.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from TechTarget Inc for further details.

