Gladstone Land Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Estimates at -$0.19, Revenue Beats at $21.3 Million

Performance Overview and Key Financial Metrics

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of approximately $823,000 for Q2 2024, compared to a net income of $7.9 million in the prior-year quarter.
  • Revenue: Total operating revenues were $21.3 million, slightly above the analyst estimate of $20.14 million.
  • GAAP EPS: Net loss to common stockholders was $0.19 per share, compared to a net income of $0.05 per share in the prior-year quarter.
  • Lease Activity: Executed three amended lease agreements expected to increase annual net operating income by approximately $70,000.
  • Cash Distributions: Declared and paid monthly cash distributions totaling $0.1398 per share of common stock during the quarter.
  • Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses increased slightly by 0.4% to $13.4 million, driven by higher property operating expenses and general and administrative costs.
  • Net Asset Value (NAV): Estimated NAV per share decreased by $1.56 from the prior-year quarter to $17.59 at June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Gladstone Land Corp (LAND, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Gladstone Land Corp is an externally-managed, agricultural REIT focused on owning and leasing farmland, primarily for fresh produce and permanent crops.

1821652613930840064.png

Quarterly Performance and Challenges

Gladstone Land Corp reported a net loss of approximately $823,000 for Q2 2024, a significant decline from the net income of $7.9 million in the same quarter last year. The net loss to common stockholders was approximately $6.7 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to a net income of $1.7 million, or $0.05 per share, in the prior-year quarter. This performance fell short of analyst estimates, which projected an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.12.

Several factors contributed to this downturn, including decreased fixed base cash rents due to the sale of a large farm in Florida and revenue declines from vacant, direct-operated, and non-accrual properties. Additionally, higher property operating expenses and general and administrative costs further impacted the bottom line.

Financial Achievements and Industry Relevance

Despite the challenges, Gladstone Land Corp achieved several financial milestones. The company executed three amended lease agreements expected to increase annual net operating income by approximately $70,000. Additionally, the acquisition of 4,899 net acre-feet of water assets at a total cash cost of approximately $1.5 million underscores the company's commitment to securing water resources for its farms.

Gladstone Land Corp also increased its distribution run rate on common stock by 0.22% and paid monthly cash distributions totaling $0.1398 per share during the quarter. This marks the 35th distribution increase over the past 38 quarters, highlighting the company's consistent focus on returning value to shareholders.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change Change (%)
Total Operating Revenues $21,297,000 $21,210,000 $87,000 0.4%
Net (Loss) Income $(823,000) $7,855,000 $(8,678,000) (110.5%)
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $(6,654,000) $1,727,000 $(8,381,000) (485.3%)
Cash Flows from Operations $15,913,000 $17,863,000 $(1,950,000) (10.9%)
Net Asset Value (NAV) per Share $17.59 $19.15 $(1.56) (8.1%)

Analysis and Commentary

David Gladstone, President and CEO of Gladstone Land, commented on the results:

“Results for the quarter were largely as expected and slightly ahead of last year. This was primarily due to additional participation rents recorded during the current quarter, which offset the lost revenues from a large farm in Florida that we sold in the first quarter and continuing tenancy issues on certain of our farms.”

Gladstone Land Corp's performance in Q2 2024 highlights the challenges faced by agricultural REITs, including fluctuating crop prices and operational costs. However, the company's strategic focus on securing water assets and increasing lease income demonstrates its resilience and commitment to long-term growth. The slight increase in total operating revenues and consistent dividend payouts are positive indicators for value investors considering exposure to the agricultural sector.

For more detailed information, please refer to the company's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Gladstone Land Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.