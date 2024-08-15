Diamond Hill Capital's Strategic Embrace of Starbucks in Q2 2024

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insight into Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio)'s Latest 13F Filings and Portfolio Adjustments

Established in 2000, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) Management, Inc. is a distinguished investment adviser based in Columbus, Ohio. Known for its rigorous, bottom-up research process, Diamond Hill focuses on long-term value investing. The firm's strategies encompass a broad range of equity and alternative investments, serving a diverse clientele that includes institutions, financial intermediaries, and individual investors. Diamond Hill's investment philosophy emphasizes intrinsic value assessment, supported by detailed financial analysis and a keen understanding of industry dynamics and economic factors.

1821652746487623680.png

Summary of New Buys

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) has expanded its portfolio by adding 13 new stocks in the second quarter of 2024. Noteworthy new positions include:

  • Starbucks Corp (SBUX, Financial) with 3,133,081 shares, making up 1.04% of the portfolio, valued at $243.91 million.
  • International Paper Co (IP, Financial) comprising 1,881,505 shares, which represent about 0.35% of the portfolio, with a total value of $81.19 million.
  • VeriSign Inc (VRSN, Financial) with 381,970 shares, accounting for 0.29% of the portfolio and a total value of $67.91 million.

Key Position Increases

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) also significantly increased its stakes in 54 stocks. Major increases include:

  • Sysco Corp (SYY, Financial), where an additional 1,997,895 shares were purchased, bringing the total to 6,012,607 shares. This adjustment represents a 49.76% increase in share count and a 0.61% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $429.24 million.
  • Abbott Laboratories (ABT, Financial), with an additional 1,014,421 shares, bringing the total to 6,158,903 shares. This adjustment represents a 19.72% increase in share count, valued at $639.97 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

In the second quarter of 2024, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) exited five positions, including:

  • Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC, Financial), where all 832,258 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -0.7%.
  • SunOpta Inc (STKL, Financial), with all 2,529,784 shares liquidated, causing a -0.07% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Significant reductions were made in 92 stocks. Notable reductions include:

  • KKR & Co Inc (KKR, Financial), reduced by 2,475,841 shares, resulting in a -93.8% decrease in shares and a -1.01% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $101.81 during the quarter and has returned 13.75% over the past three months and 37.08% year-to-date.
  • Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM, Financial), reduced by 107,845 shares, resulting in a -26.23% reduction in shares and a -0.27% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $581.17 during the quarter and has returned -9.20% over the past three months and 8.73% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 171 stocks. The top holdings were 4.12% in American International Group Inc (AIG, Financial), 2.89% in Bank of America Corp (BAC, Financial), 2.79% in ConocoPhillips (COP, Financial), 2.74% in Abbott Laboratories (ABT, Financial), and 2.61% in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN, Financial). The holdings are mainly concentrated across 11 industries, reflecting a diverse and strategic allocation.

1821652801416228864.png

1821652934828650496.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.