Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $130.2M, GAAP EPS Misses at $(0.13)

Q2 2024 Financial Results Overview

Summary
  • Revenue: $130.2 million for Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates of $121.85 million and up 11% year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $17.0 million for Q2 2024, compared to net income of $5.3 million for Q2 2023, a decrease of $22.3 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.13) per share for Q2 2024, compared to $0.04 per share for Q2 2023.
  • Gross Profit: $101.0 million for Q2 2024, maintaining a gross margin of 78%, consistent with Q2 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: $114.9 million for Q2 2024, a significant increase of 41% from $81.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash Position: $90.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of June 30, 2024, compared to $104.3 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $15.6 million for Q2 2024, slightly up from $15.4 million in Q2 2023.
On August 8, 2024, Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Organogenesis Holdings Inc is a regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. The company generates maximum revenue from Advanced Wound Care products, including PuraPly Antimicrobial, Affinity, NuShield, Apligraf, and Dermagraft.

Performance and Challenges

Organogenesis Holdings Inc reported net revenue of $130.2 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $121.85 million. This represents an 11% increase from $117.3 million in Q2 2023. However, the company faced a net loss of $17.0 million, a significant decline from the net income of $5.3 million reported in the same quarter last year. This shift is attributed to increased operating expenses and impairment charges.

Financial Achievements

The company's net revenue growth was primarily driven by a 12% increase in Advanced Wound Care products, which totaled $123.2 million. Despite this, revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products decreased by 3% to $7.0 million. The gross profit for Q2 2024 was $101.0 million, maintaining a gross margin of 78%, consistent with the previous year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Revenue $130.2 million $117.3 million 11%
Net Income (Loss) $(17.0) million $5.3 million -$22.4 million
Adjusted Net Income $0.2 million $6.1 million -$5.9 million
Adjusted EBITDA $15.6 million $15.4 million $0.2 million

Income Statement Highlights

Operating expenses for Q2 2024 were $114.9 million, a 41% increase from $81.3 million in Q2 2023. This includes a 42% rise in R&D expenses to $15.6 million and a 9% increase in SG&A expenses to $76.5 million. The company also recorded impairment and write-down expenses totaling $22.8 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Organogenesis Holdings Inc had $90.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, down from $104.3 million as of December 31, 2023. The company's debt obligations stood at $63.5 million, a slight decrease from $66.2 million at the end of 2023.

Company Commentary

"Our progress in the second quarter reflects strong execution and validation of our strategy to expand customer relationships by emphasizing the value of our differentiated products," said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Organogenesis.
"We continue building momentum in a challenging operating environment while achieving major clinical milestones and advancing the ReNu development program. Although we expect near-term variability in the skin substitutes market, we are extremely pleased with our progress in the first half of the year and are confident in our ability to navigate that complexity while working to expand our extensive body of clinical evidence supporting meaningful solutions that improve patients’ lives," added Mr. Gillheeney, Sr.

Analysis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc's Q2 2024 results highlight a robust revenue performance, particularly in the Advanced Wound Care segment. However, the significant net loss and increased operating expenses pose challenges. The company's ability to manage these expenses and continue its growth trajectory in a competitive market will be crucial for future performance.

