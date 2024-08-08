Backblaze Inc (BLZE) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $31.3M, GAAP EPS Improves to -$0.25

Backblaze Inc (BLZE) Exceeds Revenue Estimates with 27% YoY Growth

44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $31.3 million, up by 27% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $30.79 million.
  • Net Loss: $10.3 million, an improvement from a net loss of $14.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.25, compared to -$0.41 in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Profit: $17.2 million, or 55% of revenue, up from $12.1 million or 49% of revenue in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $2.7 million, or 9% of revenue, compared to -$1.8 million or -7% of revenue in Q2 2023.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $126.3 million, an increase of 30% year-over-year.
  • Cash and Short-term Investments: $28.3 million as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Backblaze Inc (BLZE, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Backblaze Inc provides cloud storage services, including Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage and Backblaze Computer Backup, catering to businesses and individuals primarily in the United States, with additional revenue from the United Kingdom, Canada, and other regions.

Performance and Challenges

Backblaze Inc (BLZE, Financial) reported a revenue of $31.3 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $30.79 million. This represents a 27% year-over-year (YoY) increase. The company's net loss narrowed to $10.3 million, or $0.25 per share, compared to a net loss of $14.3 million, or $0.41 per share, in Q2 2023. Despite the improvement, the company continues to face challenges in achieving profitability.

Financial Achievements

Backblaze Inc (BLZE, Financial) achieved significant milestones in Q2 2024, including a 43% YoY growth in B2 Cloud Storage revenue, reaching $15.4 million. The Computer Backup segment also saw a 15% YoY increase, contributing $15.9 million to the total revenue. Gross profit improved to $17.2 million, or 55% of revenue, up from $12.1 million, or 49% of revenue, in Q2 2023.

1821653452573536256.png

Key Financial Metrics

Adjusted gross profit for Q2 2024 was $24.5 million, or 78% of revenue, compared to $18.4 million, or 75% of revenue, in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.7 million, or 9% of revenue, a significant improvement from $(1.8) million, or (7%) of revenue, in Q2 2023. The company's cash, short-term investments, and restricted cash totaled $28.3 million as of June 30, 2024.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $31.3 million $24.6 million
Gross Profit $17.2 million $12.1 million
Net Loss $10.3 million $14.3 million
Adjusted EBITDA $2.7 million $(1.8) million

Operational Highlights

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) reached $126.3 million, a 30% YoY increase. B2 Cloud Storage ARR grew by 44% YoY to $62.8 million, while Computer Backup ARR increased by 18% YoY to $63.5 million. The net revenue retention (NRR) rate improved to 114%, up from 110% in Q2 2023.

Recent Business Developments

Backblaze Inc (BLZE, Financial) launched the Backblaze B2 Live Read feature, enabling customers to use their data during the upload process, particularly beneficial for live broadcast workflows. The company also introduced Internet2 Peering, enhancing access for research and educational institutions. Additionally, Backblaze welcomed new executives, including Chief Revenue Officer Jason Wakeam and Chief Financial Officer Marc Suidan, to drive its growth strategy.

"Q2 marked another strong growth quarter for Backblaze, along with efficient execution driving continued margin expansion and momentum moving up-market," said Gleb Budman, CEO of Backblaze.

Financial Outlook

For Q3 2024, Backblaze Inc (BLZE, Financial) expects revenue between $32.4 million and $32.8 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin between 9% and 11%. For the full year 2024, the company anticipates revenue between $126.5 million and $128.5 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin between 9% and 11%.

Backblaze Inc (BLZE, Financial) continues to demonstrate robust revenue growth and improved financial metrics, positioning itself as a key player in the cloud storage industry. Investors and stakeholders can access the full earnings report here.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Backblaze Inc for further details.

Survey

