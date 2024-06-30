Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) Q2 Earnings: Revenue Surges to $76.5M, GAAP EPS at -$0.35

Second Quarter 2024 Results Show Strong Growth and Strategic Advancements

44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $76.5 million, up 59% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $70.65 million.
  • Net Loss: $7.5 million, an improvement from a net loss of $15.9 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.35, compared to -$0.93 in the same quarter last year.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased $15 million of common shares in the second quarter, with $31.4 million remaining under the repurchase program.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $3.0 million, a significant improvement from -$5.7 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Full-Year Revenue Guidance: Maintained at $370-$380 million, translating to 43-47% growth year-over-year.
  • Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Raised to $53-$56 million, up from the prior range of $51-$54 million.
On August 8, 2024, Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Turtle Beach Corp specializes in gaming accessories, offering a diverse range including headsets, controllers, keyboards, mice, and simulation hardware. With nearly five decades of expertise, it's an innovator in audio technology, particularly dominant in console gaming headsets. Expanding beyond headsets, Turtle Beach now offers game controllers, flight and racing simulation accessories, and high-quality microphones. Operating globally, its products are available through numerous major retailers such as Amazon, Argos, Best Buy, GAME, GameStop, EB Games, Media Markt, Saturn, Target, and Walmart, with a significant revenue portion generated during the holiday season. The majority of its revenue stems from North America.

Performance and Challenges

Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR, Financial) reported a net revenue of $76.5 million for the second quarter, marking a 59% increase year-over-year. This performance significantly surpassed the analyst estimate of $70.65 million. The company attributed this growth to the successful integration of Performance Designed Products (PDP) and robust demand for its leading products. Even excluding PDP, the company saw a healthy organic growth of 15%. However, the company faced challenges such as increased operating expenses and a net loss of $7.5 million, which underscores the need for continued cost management and operational efficiency.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR, Financial) achieved several financial milestones. The company reported an Adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million for the quarter, reflecting substantial improvement in profitability. Additionally, Turtle Beach repurchased $15 million of its common shares, the largest repurchase in its history, demonstrating confidence in its trajectory and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Income Statement Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023
Net Revenue $76,478 $47,982
Gross Profit $23,076 $11,872
Operating Loss $(4,111) $(15,793)
Net Loss $(7,524) $(15,920)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR, Financial) had net debt of $61.2 million, comprised of $73.6 million of borrowings and $12.5 million of cash. Inventories increased to $73.3 million from $44.0 million at the end of 2023, reflecting the inclusion of PDP. Cash flow from operations for the first six months of 2024 was $14.6 million, compared to $24.2 million for the same period in 2023.

Outlook and Strategic Initiatives

Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR, Financial) has raised its full-year 2024 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to be between $53 and $56 million, up from the prior range of $51 to $54 million. The company maintains its net revenue guidance for the full year to be between $370 and $380 million, translating to 43-47% growth year-over-year. The company also plans to continue share repurchases opportunistically, supported by amendments to its credit agreements that provide additional flexibility.

"We're proud to report another quarter of strong performance for Turtle Beach, as we saw continued momentum in our business, significant gross margin expansion, further execution of our cost-reduction initiatives, and the integration of PDP that is ahead of schedule," said Cris Keirn, CEO of Turtle Beach Corporation.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Turtle Beach Corp for further details.

