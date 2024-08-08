Nerdy Inc (NRDY) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates at $51.0 Million, EPS Matches at -$0.11

Company Faces Seasonal Challenges but Shows Promising Adjustments

Summary
  • Revenue: $51.0 million for Q2 2024, up 4% year-over-year but fell short of analyst estimates of $52.20 million.
  • Net Loss: $14.4 million for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $5.6 million in the same period in 2023.
  • Gross Margin: 65.7% for Q2 2024, down from 69.8% in Q2 2023, primarily due to higher substitution costs and increased utilization of tutoring sessions.
  • Sales and Marketing Expenses: $15.5 million for Q2 2024, up from $14.9 million in Q2 2023, driven by investments in Institutional sales and government relations.
  • General and Administrative Expenses: $33.2 million for Q2 2024, up from $29.7 million in Q2 2023, reflecting increased product development costs and other operating expenses.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $69.8 million as of June 30, 2024, providing ample liquidity for growth initiatives.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Nerdy Inc (NRDY, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Nerdy Inc is a curated direct-to-consumer platform for live online learning, leveraging technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts. The company offers a comprehensive learning destination across various subjects and formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

1821653987406016512.png

Performance Overview

Nerdy Inc reported revenue of $51.0 million for the second quarter, falling short of the analyst estimate of $52.20 million. However, the company's earnings per share (EPS) matched the analyst estimate at -$0.11. The revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $104.7 million, a 7% increase from $98.0 million during the same period in 2023.

Challenges and Strategic Adjustments

The company faced higher-than-expected seasonal end-of-school-year and summer cancellations, resulting in fewer active members than anticipated. This was primarily driven by the lowest-priced products, which did not sufficiently encourage learners to establish a weekly habit. In response, Nerdy Inc has reoriented its product selection toward premium Learning Memberships, which encourage consistent weekly tutoring sessions.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Nerdy Inc made significant strides in its Institutional business. The company enabled access to the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform for an additional 1.1 million students during the second quarter, bringing the total to 3.3 million students across nearly 600 school districts. The company aims to enable access for 10 million students by the end of the year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $51.0 million $48.8 million
Gross Profit $33.5 million $34.1 million
Gross Margin 65.7% 69.8%
Net Loss $14.4 million $5.6 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Nerdy Inc had cash and cash equivalents of $69.8 million, providing ample liquidity to operate against its plan and pursue growth initiatives. The company continues to invest in product development and its platform-oriented approach to growth, which has allowed it to launch and continuously improve its suite of subscription products.

Commentary and Outlook

"We believe the recent convergence of our Consumer and Institutional platform coupled with a focus on our core value proposition in the Consumer business and the expansion of the Varsity Tutors for Schools go-to-market teams will enable a return to durable and profitable growth as we exit the year." - Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman & CEO

Analysis

Nerdy Inc's performance in Q2 2024 highlights both the challenges and opportunities the company faces. While the revenue fell short of analyst estimates, the company's strategic adjustments and investments in premium Learning Memberships and Institutional business show promise for future growth. The focus on improving customer experience and retention through product enhancements and a unified platform is expected to drive higher engagement and revenue per member.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Nerdy Inc for further details.

