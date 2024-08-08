OptimizeRx Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates at $18.8M, GAAP EPS at -$0.22

Q2 Revenue of $18.8 Million, Below Analyst Estimates of $20.20 Million

Summary
  • Revenue: $18.8 million, increasing 36% year-over-year but fell short of the estimated $20.20 million.
  • Gross Profit: $11.7 million, up 50% year-over-year with a gross margin of 62%.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.22, compared to -$0.24 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Loss: $4.0 million, slightly improved from a net loss of $4.1 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Key Client Performance: Average revenue per top 3 pharma clients at approximately $9.7 million, compared to $2.7 million for the top 20 pharma clients.
  • 2024 Financial Outlook: Reiterated guidance with expected revenue of at least $100 million and Adjusted EBITDA of at least $11 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. OptimizeRx Corp is engaged in the healthcare market in the United States, providing digital health messaging via electronic health records. The company offers solutions that support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and clinical information.

Performance Overview

OptimizeRx Corp reported Q2 revenue of $18.8 million, which represents a 36% increase year-over-year but fell short of the analyst estimate of $20.20 million. The gross profit for the quarter increased by 50% year-over-year to $11.7 million, with a gross margin of 62%. Despite these gains, the company faced challenges in closing one of its largest DAAP deals, which impacted its revenue performance.

1821654679906578432.png

Financial Achievements

OptimizeRx Corp's financial achievements include winning 8 DAAP deals during Q2. The company observed significant revenue contributions from its top 3 pharma clients, averaging $9.7 million per client, compared to $2.7 million for its top 20 pharma clients. This highlights the value seen in OptimizeRx's DAAP solutions and signals robust market adoption.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $18.8 million $13.8 million
Gross Profit $11.7 million $7.8 million
Gross Margin 62% 56%
Net Loss $(4.0) million $(4.1) million
Loss Per Share $(0.22) $(0.24)

Income Statement Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, OptimizeRx Corp reported a net loss of $4.0 million, or $(0.22) per share, compared to a net loss of $4.1 million, or $(0.24) per share, in the same period last year. The company's operating expenses increased to $15.5 million from $12.7 million in Q2 2023, driven by higher general and administrative expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, OptimizeRx Corp had cash and cash equivalents of $15.0 million, up from $13.9 million at the end of 2023. The company's total assets stood at $172.9 million, with total liabilities of $51.9 million. The net cash provided by operating activities was $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $(2.4) million in the same period last year.

Commentary

"In the second quarter, revenue came in short of our expectations and consensus midpoint while adjusted EBITDA came in above consensus. This was primarily a result of a timing issue with closing one of our largest DAAP deals," said Will Febbo, OptimizeRx CEO.

Analysis

OptimizeRx Corp's Q2 performance highlights both growth and challenges. The significant year-over-year revenue increase and gross profit improvement indicate strong demand for its solutions. However, the delay in closing a major DAAP deal underscores the complexities and dependencies in the healthcare technology market. The company's ability to convert its DAAP pipeline into closed deals will be crucial for meeting future revenue targets.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from OptimizeRx Corp for further details.

