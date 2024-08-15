Entravision Communications Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.04 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $82.65M Misses Expectations

Key Financial Highlights and Strategic Updates

39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Revenue: $82.65 million, up 12% year-over-year, falling short of the estimated $312.00 million.
  • Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations: $3.73 million, a significant improvement from a loss of $5.83 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income (Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations: $0.04, compared to a loss of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $15.70 million, a substantial increase of 586% from $2.29 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Expenses: $46.12 million, up 11% year-over-year, driven by increases in salaries and cloud infrastructure expenses.
  • Quarterly Cash Dividend: Declared a dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on September 30, 2024.
  • Discontinued Operations: Completed the sale of Entravision Global Partners, resulting in a net loss of $35.41 million from discontinued operations.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Entravision Communications Corp (NYSE: EVC) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Entravision Communications Corp is a global advertising solutions, media, and technology company with operations spanning television broadcasting, audio broadcasting, and digital media segments across Europe, Latin America, Asia, the United States, and Africa.

1821654983444164608.png

Performance Overview

Entravision Communications Corp reported a net revenue of $82.65 million for the second quarter of 2024, marking a 12% increase compared to $73.72 million in the same quarter of 2023. This growth was primarily driven by an increase in digital advertising revenue and political advertising revenue in the television and audio segments.

However, the company faced challenges with a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $31.68 million, a significant increase from a net loss of $1.99 million in the second quarter of 2023. This was largely due to the discontinuation of the Entravision Global Partners (EGP) business, which resulted in a net loss from discontinued operations of $35.41 million.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the net loss, Entravision Communications Corp achieved several financial milestones. The company reported a 70% increase in cash flows from operating activities, amounting to $17.70 million, up from $10.40 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow also saw a substantial rise, reaching $15.70 million, a 586% increase from $2.29 million in Q2 2023.

Operating expenses increased by 11% to $46.12 million, primarily due to higher salaries and cloud infrastructure expenses associated with the digital advertising revenue growth. Corporate expenses decreased by 10% to $10.81 million, mainly due to reduced professional services expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Net Revenue $82.65M $73.72M 12%
Cost of Revenue - Digital $24.42M $19.65M 24%
Operating Expenses $46.12M $41.47M 11%
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $3.73M $(5.83)M *
Net Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations $(35.41)M $3.84M *
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $(31.68)M $(1.99)M 1493%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Entravision Communications Corp reported cash and marketable securities totaling $88.3 million. The company's total debt stood at $187.8 million, with a total leverage ratio of 3.0 times, as defined in the company's credit agreement.

Free cash flow for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, was $46.33 million, a 44% increase from $32.23 million in the same period last year. This improvement underscores the company's ability to generate cash and maintain liquidity despite the challenges faced during the quarter.

Strategic Decisions and Future Outlook

Entravision Communications Corp's decision to discontinue the EGP business, following Meta's announcement to wind down its Authorized Sales Partners program, reflects a strategic shift to focus on its core media and advertising technology businesses. This move is expected to streamline operations and enhance the company's strategic focus.

"During the second quarter of 2024 we conducted a review of our digital strategy, operations and cost structure, and made the decision to sell Entravision Global Partners ("EGP"), our global digital commercial partnerships business. The sale was completed during the quarter, and the EGP business is reported as discontinued operations in our financial statements," said Michael Christenson, Chief Executive Officer.

Entravision Communications Corp also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on September 30, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2024. This dividend reflects the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, readers are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Entravision Communications Corp for further details.

