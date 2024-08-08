Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.63 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $90.5M Falls Short

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short of Expectations

  • Revenue: $90.5 million, fell short of estimates of $95.10 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $8.2 million, or $0.63 per share, compared to $10.4 million, or $0.81 per share, in the prior year quarter.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 28.7%, up from 22.9% in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Loss: Reduced to $4.5 million from $9.1 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $23.1 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $42.8 million at the end of 2023.
  • Share Repurchase: Approximately 27,000 shares repurchased in the open market for $0.3 million during the second quarter.
On August 8, 2024, Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Universal Electronics Inc is a United States-based company that principally designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions and a broad line of universal control systems, audio-video (AV) accessories, wireless security, and smart home products.

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC, Financial) reported GAAP net sales of $90.5 million, a decrease from $107.4 million in the same period last year. The company also reported a GAAP net loss of $8.2 million, or $0.63 per share, compared to a net loss of $10.4 million, or $0.81 per share, in the second quarter of 2023. These results fell short of analyst estimates, which had projected earnings per share of -$0.30 and revenue of $95.10 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
GAAP Net Sales $90.5 million $107.4 million
GAAP Gross Margin 28.7% 22.9%
GAAP Operating Loss $4.5 million $9.1 million
GAAP Net Loss $8.2 million $10.4 million
Cash and Cash Equivalents $23.1 million $42.8 million

Challenges and Achievements

Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC, Financial) faced several challenges during the quarter, including a decline in net sales and continued excess manufacturing overhead costs due to the transition of its global manufacturing footprint. Despite these hurdles, the company achieved a significant improvement in its gross margin, which increased by 580 basis points to 28.7% compared to the prior year quarter.

"Our innovative wireless control solutions and patented technologies continue to capture design wins from major global household brands across all areas of the business," said UEI Chairman and CEO Paul Arling. "We have nearly completed our two-year plan to optimize our global manufacturing footprint, which has yielded significantly higher margins."

Income Statement Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC, Financial) reported a GAAP operating loss of $4.5 million, compared to $9.1 million in the same period last year. The GAAP net loss for the quarter was $8.2 million, or $0.63 per share, compared to $10.4 million, or $0.81 per share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $23.1 million, down from $42.8 million at the end of December 2023. During the second quarter, Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC, Financial) repurchased approximately 27,000 shares in the open market for $0.3 million.

Financial Outlook

Looking ahead, Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC, Financial) expects GAAP net sales for the third quarter of 2024 to range from $98.0 million to $108.0 million, compared to $107.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. The company also anticipates a GAAP loss per share between $0.33 and $0.23, compared to a GAAP loss per share of $1.50 in the third quarter of 2023.

For more detailed information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Universal Electronics Inc for further details.

