Gevo Inc (GEVO) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $5.26 Million, GAAP EPS Matches Estimate at -$0.09

Revenue and Earnings Below Expectations Amid Increased Costs

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $5.26 million, surpassing estimates of $4.75 million.
  • Net Loss: $21.0 million, compared to $14.4 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.09, compared to -$0.06 in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased to $29.3 million from $23.2 million year-over-year, driven by higher project development costs.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $245.7 million, down from $298.3 million at the end of 2022.
  • Project Development Costs: Increased by $4.8 million year-over-year, primarily due to personnel and consulting fees related to Net-Zero projects.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Gevo Inc (GEVO, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Gevo Inc is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company engaged in the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks. Its operating segments include the Gevo segment, Renewable Natural Gas Segment, and the Agri-Energy segment.

1821655670164975616.png

Performance Overview

Gevo Inc (GEVO, Financial) reported a net loss of $21.0 million for Q2 2024, translating to a loss of $0.09 per share, which aligns with the analyst estimate of -$0.09 per share. However, the company's revenue for the quarter was $5.26 million, exceeding the estimated $4.75 million. The increase in operating revenue by $1.0 million compared to the same period last year was primarily driven by sales of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) and environmental attributes from the RNG project.

Financial Highlights

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, Gevo Inc (GEVO, Financial) sold 95,187 MMBtu of RNG, resulting in RNG sales of $0.1 million and environmental attribute sales of $4.2 million. Additionally, the company recognized $0.8 million of licensing and development revenue from an agreement with LG Chem.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Operating Revenues $5.26 million $4.24 million
Cost of Production $3.42 million $1.93 million
Net Loss $(21.0) million $(14.4) million
Net Loss Per Share $(0.09) $(0.06)

Challenges and Increased Costs

The company faced several challenges during the quarter, including a significant increase in production costs, which rose by $1.5 million compared to the same period last year. This increase was primarily due to the production and sales from the RNG project. Additionally, general and administrative expenses increased by $0.9 million, driven by higher personnel costs and professional consulting fees.

Project development costs also surged by $4.8 million, primarily due to increased personnel costs, consulting fees, and costs related to the USDA Grant, which have not yet been reimbursed. These increased costs contributed to a higher loss from operations, which rose by $5.1 million compared to Q2 2023.

Financial Position

As of June 30, 2024, Gevo Inc (GEVO, Financial) reported total assets of $617.9 million, down from $650.3 million at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $245.7 million, a decrease from $298.3 million at the end of 2023. The decrease in cash was primarily due to capital projects and operating costs.

Management Commentary

"The U.S. Department of Energy has been conducting a thorough diligence and term sheet negotiation process with us on a loan guarantee that we believe will be the cornerstone of kicking off construction of the Net-Zero 1 project, which is at a mature stage of development. Given what we have seen to date, we remain on track for an estimated end of 2024 financial close to fully fund Net-Zero 1." - Lynn Smull, Chief Financial Officer

Conclusion

Gevo Inc (GEVO, Financial) continues to make strides in the renewable energy sector, with increased revenues from its RNG project and ongoing development of its Net-Zero 1 project. However, the company faces significant challenges with rising costs and a higher net loss. Investors will be closely watching the company's progress on securing funding and advancing its key projects in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Gevo Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.