Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) Reports Q2 2024 GAAP EPS of -$0.32 and Revenue of $0.50 Million

Company Continues to Invest in eVTOL Aircraft Development Amidst Financial Challenges

37 minutes ago
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $106.9 million for Q2 2024, a decrease from $116.5 million in Q1 2024 and $184.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: Posted a GAAP EPS of -$0.32 for Q2 2024, compared to -$0.73 in Q2 2023.
  • Total Operating Expenses: Total GAAP operating expenses were $121.2 million, down from $142.2 million in Q1 2024 and $181.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Ended Q2 2024 with $360.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, down from $405.8 million at the end of Q1 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA loss increased to $93.8 million in Q2 2024 from $86.8 million in Q1 2024 and $76.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Reported revenue of $0.50 million for Q2 2024, meeting analyst estimates.
  • Equity Capital: Secured an additional $230 million in equity capital since the end of Q2 2024, including $55 million from Stellantis and $175 million from strategic and institutional investors.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. Archer Aviation Inc advances the benefits of sustainable air mobility by designing and developing fully electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility (UAM) networks.

1821655843591057408.png

Performance and Challenges

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR, Financial) reported a net loss of $106.9 million for Q2 2024, which, although a decrease from the $116.5 million loss in Q1 2024, still reflects significant financial challenges. The company continues to invest heavily in the design, development, testing, and certification of its Midnight aircraft, as well as in building out its test and manufacturing facilities.

Despite these investments, the company missed analyst estimates, which had projected an earnings per share (EPS) of -0.32 and revenue of $0.50 million. The actual EPS was -0.37, and the revenue details were not explicitly provided in the filing.

Financial Achievements and Industry Impact

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR, Financial) has made notable strides in its industry, including the delivery of its first Midnight aircraft to the U.S. Air Force and securing $230 million in additional equity capital since the end of Q2. These achievements are crucial for the company as it aims to scale its manufacturing capabilities and meet its production targets.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Total Operating Expenses $121.2 million $142.2 million $181.4 million
Net Loss ($106.9 million) ($116.5 million) ($184.1 million)
Non-GAAP Total Operating Expenses $96.4 million $89.1 million $77.4 million
Adjusted EBITDA ($93.8 million) ($86.8 million) ($76.3 million)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR, Financial) ended Q2 2024 with $360.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, down from $405.8 million at the end of Q1 2024. The company also reported $6.7 million in restricted cash. The decrease in cash reserves is attributed to ongoing investments in the Midnight program and infrastructure development.

Commentary and Future Outlook

"Archer's Midnight aircraft has the potential to significantly enhance our operational capabilities. We look forward to continuing our work with our industry partners as we explore the ways that this advanced aircraft can contribute to the mission." - Col. Elliot Leigh, AFWERX Director and Chief Commercialization Officer for the Department of the Air Force

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR, Financial) remains focused on ramping up its manufacturing capabilities to support its planned commercial operations. The company aims to achieve positive operating margins by 2027 and full manufacturing capacity of 650 aircraft per year by 2028.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Archer Aviation Inc for further details.

