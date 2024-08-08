Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: Net Loss of $0.38 Per Share, $68.0 Million in Revenue

Net Loss Per Share of $0.38 vs. Estimated EPS of $0.18

Summary
  • Net Loss Per Share: Reported a net loss of $0.38 per common share, a significant decline from the net income of $0.49 per share in Q1 2024.
  • Revenue: Total interest income of $68.0 million, slightly below the previous quarter's $68.6 million.
  • Book Value Per Share: Decreased to $9.27 from $10.08 as of March 31, 2024, reflecting an 8.0% decline.
  • Economic Return: Recorded an economic return of (4.1)% for Q2 2024, compared to 4.8% in Q1 2024.
  • Dividend: Declared a common stock dividend of $0.40 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter.
  • Debt-to-Equity Ratio: Ended the quarter at 5.6x, consistent with the previous quarter, while the economic debt-to-equity ratio increased to 5.9x from 5.6x.
  • Investment Portfolio: Primarily consisted of $4.6 billion in Agency RMBS and $0.4 billion in Agency CMBS, with a total portfolio value of $5.0 billion.
On August 8, 2024, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc is a REIT that invests, finances, and manages residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans.

Performance Overview

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR, Financial) reported a net loss per common share of $0.38 for Q2 2024, a significant decline from the net income of $0.49 per share in Q1 2024. This result fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s earnings available for distribution per common share remained unchanged at $0.86 from the previous quarter.

The company declared a common stock dividend of $0.40 per share, consistent with the previous quarter. However, the book value per common share decreased to $9.27 from $10.08 as of March 31, 2024, reflecting an economic return of -4.1% compared to 4.8% in Q1 2024.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Variance
Net Loss Per Common Share ($0.38) $0.49 ($0.87)
Earnings Available for Distribution Per Common Share $0.86 $0.86 $0.00
Book Value Per Common Share $9.27 $10.08 ($0.81)
Economic Return (4.1)% 4.8% (8.9)%

Company Commentary

"Agency RMBS valuations were negatively impacted during the second quarter as persistent uncertainty regarding near-term monetary policy led to an increase in interest rate volatility. In addition, interest rates rose and swap spreads tightened as investor expectations for an increased pace of Treasury supply took hold. Against this backdrop, our higher coupon Agency RMBS investments underperformed, contributing to an 8.0% decline in book value per common share to $9.27. Combined with our $0.40 common stock dividend, this resulted in an economic return of (4.1)% for the quarter." - John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the challenging environment, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR, Financial) maintained a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.6x, unchanged from the previous quarter. The economic debt-to-equity ratio increased slightly from 5.6x to 5.9x. The company’s $5.0 billion investment portfolio primarily consisted of $4.6 billion in Agency RMBS and $0.4 billion in Agency CMBS, with a sizeable balance of unrestricted cash and unencumbered investments totaling $446 million.

The company's net interest income improved to $8.6 million from $7.0 million in Q1 2024, while total expenses increased marginally to $4.9 million from $4.7 million. The average earning asset yields rose to 5.61% from 5.52%, and the average net interest rate margin improved to 0.02% from -0.05% in the previous quarter.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Variance
Total Interest Income $68.0 million $68.6 million ($0.6 million)
Total Interest Expense $59.4 million $61.6 million ($2.2 million)
Net Interest Income $8.6 million $7.0 million $1.6 million
Total Expenses $4.9 million $4.7 million $0.2 million
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders ($18.8 million) $23.7 million ($42.5 million)

Analysis and Outlook

The decline in book value and net loss per share highlights the challenges faced by Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR, Financial) due to interest rate volatility and market conditions. However, the company’s ability to maintain its dividend and stable earnings available for distribution per share indicates resilience in its core operations.

Looking ahead, the company remains optimistic about the outlook for Agency RMBS, expecting a steeper yield curve and a decline in interest rate volatility. This positive outlook, combined with attractive valuations and strong liquidity, positions Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR, Financial) to potentially benefit from improving market conditions.

