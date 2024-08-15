Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.08 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $131.5M Beats Expectations

Revenue Beats, EPS Falls Short of Expectations

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $3.7 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for Q2 2024.
  • Revenue: $131.5 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $112.36 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $15.9 million, maintaining the same level as the prior year period.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $9.0 million for the quarter.
  • Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) Rates: $16,223 per day, exceeding the average Baltic Panamax and Supramax indices by 7%.
  • Fleet Expansion: Acquired two new vessels, expanding the owned fleet to 26 vessels.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on September 16, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd and its subsidiaries provide seaborne drybulk transportation services, including the transportation of grains, coal, iron ore, and other bulk commodities. The company also offers cargo loading, discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management services.

Performance Overview

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd reported a net income attributable to the company of $3.7 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, missing the analyst estimate of $0.15 per share. Adjusted net income was $4.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share. The company generated total revenue of $131.5 million, surpassing the estimated $112.36 million.

1821656190178979840.png

Key Financial Achievements

The company reported an operating cash flow of $9.0 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of $15.9 million. The Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) rates earned by Pangaea were $16,223 per day, exceeding the average Baltic Panamax and Supramax indices by 7%. The ratio of net debt to trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA stood at 2.1x.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $131.5 million $118.1 million
Net Income $3.7 million $2.8 million
Adjusted EBITDA $15.9 million $15.9 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Pangaea had $77.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. Total debt, including lease finance obligations, was $252.6 million. During the quarter, the company repaid $3.6 million of finance leases and $4.6 million of long-term debt, and paid $4.5 million in cash dividends.

Management Commentary

“Our second quarter results reflect consistent execution amid a stable dry-bulk market, which enabled us to deliver continued premium TCE returns,” stated Mark Filanowski, Chief Executive Officer of Pangaea Logistics Solutions. “Our fleet remained well utilized during the second quarter as we executed long-term contracts within our key Atlantic trade routes.”

Strategic Update

Pangaea remains committed to developing a leading dry bulk logistics and transportation services company. The company expanded its owned vessel fleet to 26 with the acquisitions of the Bulk Brenton and Bulk Patience. The port and logistics business continued to build momentum, delivering strong margins and profitability.

Analysis

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd's performance in Q2 2024 shows resilience in a stable dry-bulk market. While the company missed EPS estimates, it exceeded revenue expectations, demonstrating strong operational execution. The company's strategic focus on fleet expansion and long-term contracts positions it well for future growth, despite the challenges of higher charter hire and vessel operating expenses.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.