Aug 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is Jeannie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ZipRecruiter Inc., Q2 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. I will now like to turn the conference over to Drew Haroldson, Investor Relations.
Andrew Haroldson - Ziprecruiter Inc - Investor Relations
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. Thank you for joining us on our earnings conference call during which we will discuss ZipRecruiter's performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and guidance for the third quarter 2024. Joining me on the call today are Ian Siegel, Co-Founder and CEO; David Travers, President, and Tim Yarbrough, CFO.
Before we begin, please be reminded that forward-looking statements made today are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to future events and or the future financial performance of ZipRecruiter. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.
A discussion of some of the risk
Q2 2024 Ziprecruiter Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...