Main Street Capital Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.01 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $132.2M Beats Expectations

Net Investment Income Falls Short, Revenue Exceeds Expectations

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Investment Income: $87.3 million (or $1.01 per share), reflecting a 2% increase year-over-year.
  • Total Investment Income: $132.2 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $131.09 million.
  • Net Asset Value: $29.80 per share, up 0.9% from the previous quarter and 2.1% from the end of 2022.
  • Return on Equity: 16.1% on an annualized basis for the quarter, and 18.5% for the trailing twelve-month period.
  • Dividends: Declared regular monthly dividends totaling $0.735 per share for Q3 2024, a 6.5% increase from Q3 2023, and paid a supplemental dividend of $0.30 per share.
  • Investment Portfolio: Completed $154.5 million in lower middle market investments and $323.8 million in private loan investments, resulting in net increases of $69.0 million and $224.9 million in their respective portfolios.
  • Capital Structure: Issued $300 million of 6.50% senior unsecured notes due June 2027 and increased total commitments under the Corporate Facility to $1.110 billion.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Main Street Capital Corp is an investment firm engaged in providing customized debt and equity financing to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. The company’s investment portfolio supports management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings, and acquisitions across diverse industry sectors.

Performance Overview

Main Street Capital Corp reported net investment income of $87.3 million, or $1.01 per share, falling short of the analyst estimate of $1.06 per share. However, the company’s total investment income of $132.2 million exceeded the estimated revenue of $131.09 million. Distributable net investment income was $92.3 million, or $1.07 per share, slightly above the net investment income.

1821660666491203584.png

Key Financial Achievements

Main Street Capital Corp achieved a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $102.7 million, or $1.19 per share. The company also reported a return on equity of 16.1% on an annualized basis for the quarter. The net asset value (NAV) per share increased to $29.80, up from $29.54 as of March 31, 2024, and $29.20 as of December 31, 2023.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change ($) Change (%)
Interest Income $100.03 million $97.27 million $2.76 million 3%
Dividend Income $26.69 million $25.60 million $1.09 million 4%
Fee Income $5.44 million $4.71 million $0.72 million 15%
Total Investment Income $132.15 million $127.58 million $4.57 million 4%
Net Investment Income $87.30 million $85.73 million $1.57 million 2%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Main Street Capital Corp reported total assets of $4.96 billion, up from $4.44 billion as of December 31, 2023. The company’s total liabilities stood at $2.38 billion, compared to $1.97 billion at the end of 2023. The company maintained strong liquidity with $945.5 million in aggregate liquidity, including $30.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $915.0 million of unused capacity under its credit facilities.

Investment Portfolio

Main Street Capital Corp’s investment portfolio included 83 lower middle market (LMM) companies, 92 private loan companies, and 19 middle market companies. The fair value of the LMM portfolio was $2.44 billion, while the private loan and middle market portfolios were valued at $1.75 billion and $184.0 million, respectively. The company’s debt investments had a weighted-average annual effective yield of 13.0% for LMM, 12.8% for private loans, and 13.0% for middle market investments.

Commentary and Outlook

"We are pleased with our performance in the second quarter, which resulted in another quarter of strong operating results highlighted by a return on equity of 16.1%, distributable net investment income per share that continued to exceed the dividends paid to our shareholders and a new record for net asset value per share for the eighth consecutive quarter," said Dwayne L. Hyzak, Main Street’s Chief Executive Officer.

Despite the mixed results, Main Street Capital Corp continues to demonstrate strong operational performance and a robust investment portfolio. The company’s ability to exceed revenue expectations and maintain a high return on equity underscores its resilience and strategic positioning in the asset management industry.

For more detailed information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Main Street Capital Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.