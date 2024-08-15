DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) Q2 Earnings: EPS of $1.00 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $445.6 Million

Strong Sequential Sales Growth and Robust Adjusted EBITDA Margins

Summary
  • Revenue: $445.6 million, up 8.0% sequentially and 4.1% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $434.00 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.00, compared to $1.06 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $16.7 million, down from $19.1 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $5.9 million, a significant improvement from $(4.2) million in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $48.2 million, up from $45.3 million in the same quarter last year, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.8%.
  • Acquisitions: Completed four acquisitions in Q2, including two water and two industrial rotating equipment companies.
On August 8, 2024, DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. DXP Enterprises Inc is a distributor of products and services to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Dubai. The company's reportable segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions, and Supply Chain Services, with the Service Centers segment generating the maximum revenue.

Performance Overview

DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE, Financial) reported a sequential sales increase of 8.0% to $445.6 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $434.00 million. This also marks a 4.1% year-over-year increase from $428.0 million in Q2 2023. The company achieved a GAAP diluted EPS of $1.00, exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.89. However, net income for the second quarter was $16.7 million, down from $19.1 million in the same period last year.

1821660737538519040.png

Financial Achievements

DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE, Financial) reported an Adjusted EBITDA of $48.2 million, up from $45.3 million in Q2 2023. The Adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 10.8%, slightly higher than the 10.6% recorded in the same quarter last year. Free Cash Flow for the second quarter was $5.9 million, a significant improvement from $(4.2) million in Q2 2023.

David R. Little, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Second quarter results reflect the execution of our growth strategy and the resilience and durability of DXP’s business. We are pleased with our sequential sales growth and strength in our gross profit margins."

Segment Performance

During the second quarter of 2024, sales were $306.5 million for Service Centers, $73.4 million for Innovative Pumping Solutions, and $65.7 million for Supply Chain Services. The Service Centers segment saw a 2.3% year-over-year decrease, while Innovative Pumping Solutions experienced a substantial 52.7% increase. Supply Chain Services saw a slight decrease of 0.8% year-over-year.

Segment Revenue (Q2 2024) Year-over-Year Change Operating Income Margin
Service Centers $306.5 million -2.3% 14.3%
Innovative Pumping Solutions $73.4 million +52.7% 18.2%
Supply Chain Services $65.7 million -0.8% 8.9%

Income Statement Highlights

DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE, Financial) reported a gross profit of $137.8 million, up from $131.9 million in Q2 2023. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $100.4 million, compared to $94.4 million in the same period last year. Income from operations was $37.4 million, nearly unchanged from $37.5 million in Q2 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE, Financial) had $49.9 million in cash and total debt outstanding of $545.9 million. The company's secured leverage ratio or net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.64:1.0. Free Cash Flow for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $30.0 million.

Kent Yee, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, remarked, “DXP achieved another high watermark quarter with an 8.0 percent sequential sales increase to $445.6 million in sales and 10.8 percent Adjusted EBITDA margins. We have closed four acquisitions through the second quarter, and we anticipate closing at least two more acquisitions during the second half of 2024."

Analysis

DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE, Financial) has demonstrated strong sequential growth and robust financial health, driven by strategic acquisitions and diversification efforts. The company's ability to exceed revenue and EPS estimates highlights its operational efficiency and market resilience. However, the slight decline in net income year-over-year indicates potential challenges in managing costs and expenses.

Overall, DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE, Financial) continues to show promising growth prospects, supported by its strong balance sheet and strategic initiatives. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching the company's performance in the upcoming quarters, especially in light of its ongoing acquisition strategy and market expansion efforts.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from DXP Enterprises Inc for further details.

