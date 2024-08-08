Geospace Technologies Corp Reports Q3 2024 Earnings: EPS of ($0.16) on $25.9 Million Revenue

Revenue Decline in Oil & Gas Segment, Record Performance in Adjacent Markets

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $25.9 million for Q3 2024, down from $32.7 million in Q3 2023.
  • Net Loss: $2.1 million for Q3 2024, compared to net income of $3.2 million in Q3 2023.
  • EPS: ($0.16) per diluted share for Q3 2024, compared to $0.24 per diluted share in Q3 2023.
  • Cash and Short-term Investments: $42.5 million as of June 30, 2024, with no debt.
  • Oil and Gas Markets Segment Revenue: $9.2 million for Q3 2024, down 48% from $17.7 million in Q3 2023.
  • Adjacent Markets Segment Revenue: $16.0 million for Q3 2024, up 7.4% from $14.9 million in Q3 2023.
  • Emerging Markets Segment Revenue: $640,000 for Q3 2024, up 487% from $109,000 in Q3 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Geospace Technologies Corp (GEOS, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2024. Geospace Technologies Corp is engaged in designing and manufacturing seismic instruments and non-seismic equipment used in the oil and gas industry. The company operates through three segments: oil and gas markets, adjacent markets, and emerging markets, with more than half of its revenue generated within the United States.

1821661158948630528.png

Performance Overview

For the third quarter ended June 30, 2024, Geospace Technologies Corp reported revenue of $25.9 million, a decrease from $32.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company posted a net loss of $2.1 million, or ($0.16) per diluted share, compared to a net income of $3.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

For the nine-month period, revenue increased to $100.2 million from $95.2 million in the comparable period of the previous year. Net income for the nine months was $6.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, down from $7.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Segment Performance

Oil and Gas Markets Segment: Third quarter revenue from this segment totaled $9.2 million, a significant decrease from $17.7 million in the same period last year. The decline was attributed to lower utilization of the company's wireless seismic rental fleet due to weather-related delays, competition, and product availability. However, for the nine-month period, revenue increased by 6.6% to $59.9 million, primarily due to a $30 million sale of the Mariner™ shallow water ocean bottom nodes in the first quarter.

Adjacent Markets Segment: This segment achieved record revenue of $16.0 million in the third quarter, up from $14.9 million in the same period last year. The increase was driven by growing industry acceptance of water meter cables and connectors. For the nine-month period, revenue was slightly down by 1% to $38.0 million.

Emerging Markets Segment: Revenue for this segment surged to $640,000 in the third quarter from $109,000 in the same period last year, largely due to the fulfillment of a DARPA contract. For the nine-month period, revenue increased to $2.0 million from $393,000 in the prior year period.

Financial Achievements

Geospace Technologies Corp maintained a strong balance sheet with no debt and $42.5 million in cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2024. The company also announced a stock repurchase program, having repurchased approximately 512,000 shares on the open market as of August 7, 2024, with an additional $2.0 million authorized for future repurchases.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023 9M 2024 9M 2023
Total Revenue $25.9M $32.7M $100.2M $95.2M
Net Income (Loss) ($2.1M) $3.2M $6.3M $7.8M
EPS (Diluted) ($0.16) $0.24 $0.47 $0.59
Cash & Short-term Investments $42.5M - - -

Management Commentary

Walter R. (“Rick”) Wheeler, President and CEO of the Company said, “As we close the third quarter with three months of fiscal year 2024 remaining, we continue to maintain a profitable year, reporting positive net income of $6.3 million, or $0.47 per share. In addition, our longstanding and unwavering commitment toward sustaining a strong balance sheet with no debt remains firmly intact, with holdings of $42.5 million in cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2024. Nonetheless, third quarter revenue from our Oil & Gas Markets segment was negatively impacted by further gaps in our OBX rental contracts, leading to a net loss of $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The extended gaps are the result of unexpected weather delays, customer operational difficulties, and unawarded client surveys during the period, although some of the work is expected to resume in the fourth quarter.”

Analysis

Geospace Technologies Corp's performance in the third quarter reflects the challenges faced by the oil and gas industry, including weather-related delays and operational difficulties. However, the company's strong performance in the Adjacent Markets segment and its robust balance sheet with no debt are positive indicators. The strategic diversification into adjacent and emerging markets appears to be paying off, providing a buffer against the volatility in the oil and gas sector.

Investors should monitor the company's ability to resume delayed contracts in the fourth quarter and the continued growth in the Adjacent Markets segment. The upcoming leadership transition will also be a key factor to watch as the company navigates these challenges and opportunities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Geospace Technologies Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.