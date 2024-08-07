Release Date: August 07, 2024

Positive Points

Andersons Inc (ANDE, Financial) reported net income of $36 million or $1.05 per diluted share for Q2 2024, demonstrating profitability.

The company's ethanol plants achieved record second-quarter production, benefiting from higher ethanol yields and well-managed costs.

Strong cash flow generation resulted in a cash position of more than $500 million and negligible short-term borrowings at the end of the quarter.

The premium food and pet food ingredients business showed growth year-over-year, driven by recent acquisitions and internal growth projects.

Andersons Inc (ANDE) has a strong balance sheet with significant capacity to support growth investments that meet strategic and financial criteria.

Negative Points

Net income and adjusted net income for Q2 2024 were lower compared to the same period in 2023, indicating a decline in profitability.

The nutrient and industrial business was negatively impacted by lower fertilizer price volatility and a delayed application season, resulting in a decline in both volume and margin.

Merchandising opportunities were lower year-over-year due to well-supplied markets and farmers being slow to sell grain at lower prices.

Renewable diesel feedstock merchandising business saw margin compression due to industry fundamentals.

Overall profitability in the renewables segment was negatively impacted by the values of co-products, including feed and corn oil.

Q & A Highlights

Q: On the elevated level of inventories throughout the grain complex, do you expect this to work its way through by harvest time, or is there a risk of elevated inventory levels even after the new harvest comes in?

A: Patrick Bowe, CEO: We think farmers will need to come to market because of high on-farm storage and a good crop outlook. Bill Krueger, COO: We have near record on-farm stocks for corn and potentially record-breaking yields, so producers will likely move their corn before harvest.

Q: Has the shift in seasonality for the Trade Group been slower than anticipated? What are your expectations for the Trade Group for 2024 versus 2023?

A: William Krueger, COO: Our expectations are playing out as thought. We expect a large crop, which will benefit our assets. However, the last half of 2024 will be more challenging than 2023 due to a lower price environment and less volatility.

Q: On the renewable diesel initiative, did the volume growth offset the margin declines?

A: Patrick Bowe, CEO: The volume growth did not offset the reduction in overall margins produced on the renewable diesel feedstock.

Q: Can you characterize the M&A opportunities you are considering? Are they advancing towards your 2025 EBITDA target or more tuck-ins in nature?

A: Brian Valentine, CFO: Our pipeline is robust with more deal flow due to the higher interest rate environment. These opportunities are more like doubles or triples rather than singles. We will remain disciplined and responsible in our approach.

Q: Can you provide more color on the strategic focus of the Skyland Grain acquisition and its integration within your footprint?

A: Patrick Bowe, CEO: The acquisition would expand our geographic reach into the Texas Panhandle and Southwest Kansas, which is an active part of the country with growing demand for dairy and feedlot grains. It fits well with our overall portfolio.

Q: What is the outlook for ethanol margins and production across the industry?

A: Patrick Bowe, CEO: Ethanol demand has been strong, boosted by exports. We expect strong demand and bullish upside in ethanol margins going into the balance of the year.

Q: Can you update us on the trade business and the carry in the market with large US crops?

A: Brian Valentine, CFO: We see a lot of opportunity from our grain assets, capturing elevation margins and space income. We expect a large crop, which will benefit us, but merchandising opportunities will be slower than historically.

Q: What is the demand from the animal feed side and the shift between premium and value pet food channels?

A: Brian Valentine, CFO: We see a shift from premium to value products, which fits our special ingredients model better. Demand from beef cattle and dairy markets is picking up, and we expect pork demand to improve in the first half of 2025.

Q: How do you feel about the path to the 2025 EBITDA targets?

A: Brian Valentine, CFO: Achieving the $475 million run rate target will require more M&A than originally expected. Our pipeline is active, and we will continue to be disciplined and responsible in our approach.

Q: On the renewable diesel feedstock trading, are you on track to reach 2 billion pounds?

A: Brian Valentine, CFO: We are confident we will reach 2 billion pounds. We continue to see quarter-over-quarter volume increases and expect to achieve and likely exceed this target.

