On August 7, 2024, Nina Chen-langenmayr, Director at Universal Health Services Inc (UHS, Financial), executed a sale of 850 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,985 shares of Universal Health Services Inc. The shares were sold at a price of $212.11, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

Universal Health Services Inc operates as a healthcare management company that provides services through acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company is known for its focus on delivering high-quality healthcare services while ensuring patient safety and compliance with regulations.

Over the past year, Nina Chen-langenmayr has sold a total of 850 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 7 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The stock of Universal Health Services Inc, with a market cap of approximately $14.62 billion, is currently trading at a price-earnings ratio of 16.04. This ratio is below the industry median of 23.71, indicating a potentially lower valuation relative to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Universal Health Services Inc is estimated at $178.55 per share, making the current price of $212.11 suggest that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus for past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company’s future prospects and valuation alignment.

