On August 7, 2024, Carmen Bozic, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 23,259 shares of the company.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX, Financial) is a biotechnology firm that focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and other severe diseases. The company's strategy includes a continuous investment in a robust pipeline of drugs, some of which are at different stages of clinical development.

Over the past year, Carmen Bozic has sold a total of 47,585 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, where there have been 68 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $476.75, giving the company a market cap of approximately $120.27 billion. This valuation reflects a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow that align with the industry's competitive landscape.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is estimated at $377.06 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider selling trend and the current stock valuation provide critical data points for investors monitoring Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc's stock performance and insider activities.

