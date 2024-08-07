Q2 2024 Sezzle Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Charles Youakim - Sezzle Inc - Co-Founder, Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Sezzle's 2024 second quarter earnings call. My name is Charlie Youakim, I'm the CEO and Executive Chairman of Sezzle. I'm joined today by our Chief Financial Officer, Karen Hartje; and our Head of Corp Dev and IR, Lee Brading.



In conjunction with this conference call, we filed our earnings announcement with the SEC and have posted it along with our earnings presentation on our Investor website on sezzle.com. If you have not already done so, please go to the Investor Relations section of our website. There you will find the press release and earnings presentation under quarterly earnings within the financial section.



Now that we have all the