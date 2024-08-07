Q1 2025 PB Fintech Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 02:30AM GMT

Rasleen Kaur - PB Fintech Ltd - Head - Investor Relations



A very warm welcome to PB Fintech Limited earnings call Q1 financial year 2024, 2025.



Today, we have with us, Mr. Yashish Dahiya, Chairman and CEO, PB Fintech; Mr. Alok Bansal, Executive Vice Chairman, PB Fintech; Mr. Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech; Mr. Naveen Kukreja, Co-Founder and CEO, Paisabazaar; Mr. Mandeep Mehta, Group CFO, PB Fintech; and I'm Rasleen.



I hand over the call to Yashish for the initial address.



Yashish Dahiya - PB Fintech Ltd - Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much, Rasleen. As you were taking all our names, I was in a jovial mood today. So I was just thinking, obviously, it's the same people. Nothing has changed. It's obviously the same Yashish, same Sarbvir, same Mandeep, same Naveen and same Alok.



But yes, I think it wasn't that funny. But anyway, so today we share our performance update for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. We are extremely thrilled with our health and life insurance business, which are