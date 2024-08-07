Q1 2025 Salzer Electronics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen. Good day, and welcome to Salzer Electronics Limited Q1 FY25 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to from Poonam Sanghavi from Progressive Shares. Please, go ahead.



Poonam Sanghavi - Progressive Share Brokers Ltd - Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Progressive Shares, I welcome you all to the Q1 FY25 Post-Earnings Conference Call of Salzer Electronics Limited. This conference call many contain forward-looking statements, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as of the date of this call. These statements are not guarantee of future performance and may involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



I now invite Mr. Savli Mangle for the opening remarks to be followed by a question-and-answer session. Over to you, ma'am.



Savli Mangle - Salzer Electronics ltd - Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank