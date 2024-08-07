Q1 2025 Raymond Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

On behalf of Antique Stockbroking, I would like to welcome all the participants in the Q1 FY25 conference call of Raymond Limited. Today, we have with us from senior management of Raymond, Mr. S.L. Pokharna, who is Director of Raymond Limited; Mr.



Amit Agarwal, Group CFO; Mr. Sunil Kataria, CEO of Lifestyle Business; Mr. Harmohan Sahni, our CEO of Realty business; Mr. Jatin Khanna, Head of Corporate Development; Mr. Gautam Maini, CEO of Engineering Business; and Mr. Sameer Shah, CFO of Lifestyle Business.



Without taking further time, I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Amit. Over to you, Amit.



