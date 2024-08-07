Q2 2024 Sampo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Sami Taipalus - Sampo Oyj - Head of Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Sampo Group second-quarter 2024 Conference Call. My name is Sami Taipalus, and I am Head of Investor Relations at Sampo. I'm joined on the call today by Group CEO, Torbjorn Magnusson; Group CFO, Knut-Arne Alsaker; and CEO of Hastings, Tobias van der Meer. The call will feature a short presentation from Torbjorn, followed by Q&A. A recording of the call will later be available on sampo.com.



With that, I hand over to Torbjorn. Please go ahead.



Torbjorn Magnusson - Sampo Oyj - Group Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee



Thanks, Sami, and good afternoon, everyone. The most talked about Sampo topic from this quarter has naturally been our bid for the remaining half of Topdanmark, possibly one of the least surprising moves in the European insurance industry lately. We believe we have found a value-creative way forward in this last significant remaining issue in our group simplification process. However, in a way, this is both yesterday