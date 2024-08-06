On August 6, 2024, Carlos Cardoso, a Director at Hubbell Inc (HUBB, Financial), sold 450 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 1,670 shares of Hubbell Inc.

Hubbell Inc (HUBB, Financial) is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. The company's portfolio includes high-quality products such as lighting fixtures, wiring devices, and cable systems.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Hubbell Inc shows a trend with 3 insider buys and 13 insider sells. Specifically, Carlos Cardoso has sold a total of 450 shares and has not made any purchases.

On the day of the sale, shares of Hubbell Inc were priced at $364.54. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $20.065 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Hubbell Inc stands at 27.63, which is above both the industry median of 22.005 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Hubbell Inc is estimated at $309.53 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics.

