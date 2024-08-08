On August 8, 2024, Francis S. Jr. Soistman, CEO of eHealth Inc (EHTH, Financial), purchased 50,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 907,875 shares of eHealth Inc.

eHealth Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace with a technology and service platform that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions. The company's platform enables consumers to compare and contrast health insurance plans in a personalized manner.

The transaction occurred with the stock priced at $4.07, valuing the purchase at approximately $203,500. This acquisition has contributed to a total of four insider buys over the past year, with no insider sales reported during the same period.

The market cap of eHealth Inc stands at $119.386 million. According to GF Value, the stock is currently valued at $9.08 per share, suggesting a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.45. This valuation indicates that the stock might be undervalued, labeled as "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider purchase could signal a strong belief in the future prospects of eHealth Inc, considering the insider's significant increase in holdings.

