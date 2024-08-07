On August 7, 2024, Stephen Macadam, a Director at Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU, Financial), purchased 8,250 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's holdings to 32,083 shares.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU, Financial) specializes in the design and manufacture of filtration systems and technologies for various industries, enhancing environmental sustainability and operational efficiency.

The shares were bought at a price of $31.56 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $260,370. This purchase follows a pattern of buying activity from the insider over the past year, totaling 13,450 shares acquired.

Insider transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU, Financial) over the past year show a trend of more buys than sells among insiders, with 2 insider buys and 0 insider sells.

On the day of the transaction, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU, Financial) had a market cap of approximately $2.71 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio was 14.76, below the industry median of 22.005, indicating a potentially undervalued status relative to its peers.

For more detailed valuation metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors are encouraged to visit the respective links.

This insider purchase could signal a positive outlook from the insider regarding the company's future performance.

