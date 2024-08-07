On August 7, 2024, Hannah Cho, Director at Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT, Financial), sold 27,861 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 81,290 shares of Riot Platforms Inc.

Riot Platforms Inc, primarily engaged in cryptocurrency mining, has seen a significant amount of insider selling over the past year, with five insider sells and no insider buys. The insider, Hannah Cho, has sold a total of 42,861 shares over the past year and has not purchased any shares.

On the day of the sale, shares of Riot Platforms Inc were trading at $8.61. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $2.52 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 11.51, which is below both the industry median of 17.9 and the historical median for the company.

The stock is currently considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.98, based on a GF Value of $8.79. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company’s future performance or stock valuation adjustments.

