On August 7, 2024, Anna Lucsok, Chief Operating Officer of Zynex Inc (ZYXI, Financial), executed a sale of 24,875 shares of the company at a price of $8.02 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 16,980 shares of Zynex Inc.

Zynex Inc (ZYXI, Financial) is a company that specializes in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring. The company's product line includes electrotherapy devices used for pain relief and rehabilitation in physical therapy, neurological diagnosis, and cardiac monitoring.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 24,875 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Zynex Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 2 insider sells over the past year.

As of the latest transaction, Zynex Inc's shares were trading at $8.02, giving the company a market cap of approximately $248.861 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 46.12, which is above both the industry median of 17.25 and the company’s historical median.

According to GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Zynex Inc is $13.63 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.59. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of corporate confidence and potential future stock performance.

