Q2 2024 Shiseido Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 07, 2024 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ayako Hirofuji

Shiseido Co Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer, Chief DE&I Officer

* Kentaro Fujiwara

Shiseido Co Ltd - President, Representative Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Officer, CEO of Japan Region, President and CEO of Subsidiary, Director

* Toshinobu Umetsu

Shiseido Co Ltd - Executive Officer, CEO of China Region



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Akiko Kuwahara

JPMorgan - Analyst

* Wakako Sato

Morgan Stanley - Analyst

* Takashi Miyazaki

Goldman Sachs - Analyst

* Mitsuko Miyasako

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd - Analyst

* Shima Yamanaka

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. - Analyst

* Katsuro Hirozumi

Daiwa Securities - Analyst

* Editor



=====================

Ayako Hirofuji - Shiseido Co Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Executive