Q2 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2024

Hannes Wittig - Deutsche Telekom AG - Head of Investor Relations



Good afternoon, and welcome to Deutsche Telekom's second quarter 2024 and first half 2024 conference call.



With me today are our CEO, Tim Hottges; and our CFO, Christian Illek. As usual, Tim will first go through his year-to-date highlights before Christian will go deeper into the quarterly performance and the group financials.



After this, we have time for Q&A.



Timotheus Hottges - Deutsche Telekom AG - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Hannes, and welcome to our second quarter and first half 2024 results call. We had another good quarter that puts us well on track for our stated targets. And I have to say it makes a lot of fun to present a flawless quarter like this. Great,