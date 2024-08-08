Aug 08, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 08, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Yao Loong Ng

Singapore Exchange Ltd - Chief Financial Officer

* Boon Chye Loh

Singapore Exchange Ltd (London Branch) - Chief Executive Officer

* Michael Syn

Singapore Exchange Ltd - President



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Nick Lord

Morgan Stanley - Analyst

* Timothy Goh

The Straits Times

* Jayden Vantarakis

Macquarie Investment Management Ltd - Analyst

* Andrea Choong

CGSI - Analyst

* Yong Hong Tan

Citigroup Global Markets Ltd - Analyst



=====================

Unidentified_1



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and to also those who are watching this session via webcast. Thank you for joining us today to discuss SGX FY 2024 financial results. The session today will begin with a presentation of our financial highlights by Ng Yao Loong, our CFO, followed by a business update by