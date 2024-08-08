Q2 2024 Cargotec Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Aki Vesikallio - Cargotec Corp - Vice President - Investor Relations



Welcome to Cargotec's second quarter results call. The quarter was the sixth consecutive quarter with good results. We also completed the merger. My name is Aki Vesikallio. I'm from Cargotec's Investor Relations today's results will be presented by Cargotec's CEO, Casimir Lindholm; Cargotec's Hiab, CFO, Mikko Puolakka; and Hiab's President, Scott Phillips. Please also pay attention to the disclaimer in the presentation as we will be making forward-looking statements with that over to you Casimir.



Casimir Lindholm - Cargotec Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Leadership Team



Thank you, Aki. So welcome on my behalf as well. My name is Casimir Lindholm, CEO of Cargotec, and we had a six consecutive quarter with good results, really happy with the performance overall and then, of course, reached a very important milestone in the de-merger that is now completed. I will come back to both these items later on in the presentation.



Hiab's strong profit with profitability