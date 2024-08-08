Aug 08, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
Aki Vesikallio - Cargotec Corp - Vice President - Investor Relations
Welcome to Cargotec's second quarter results call. The quarter was the sixth consecutive quarter with good results. We also completed the merger. My name is Aki Vesikallio. I'm from Cargotec's Investor Relations today's results will be presented by Cargotec's CEO, Casimir Lindholm; Cargotec's Hiab, CFO, Mikko Puolakka; and Hiab's President, Scott Phillips. Please also pay attention to the disclaimer in the presentation as we will be making forward-looking statements with that over to you Casimir.
Casimir Lindholm - Cargotec Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Leadership Team
Thank you, Aki. So welcome on my behalf as well. My name is Casimir Lindholm, CEO of Cargotec, and we had a six consecutive quarter with good results, really happy with the performance overall and then, of course, reached a very important milestone in the de-merger that is now completed. I will come back to both these items later on in the presentation.
Hiab's strong profit with profitability
Q2 2024 Cargotec Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 08, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...