Q2 2024 Lotte Chemical Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Yong Ban Kim - Lotte Chemical Corp - Head, Investor Relations



Good afternoon. I am Kim Yong Ban, Head of IR at LOTTE Chemical. Let me now begin the LOTTE Chemical's earnings conference call for Q2 of 2024. Today, we will introduce the senior management members present and then after explaining the business results for Q2 and outlook for Q3, we will proceed to a Q&A session. All the presentations will be made through simultaneous interpretation, and for Q&A, we will have consecutive interpretation.



Let me now introduce the senior management present here today. First, we have with us Sung Nak-Sun, HQ CFO; Kim Min-Woo, our CSO; and [Gwak Gi Seop], Head of Strategy Management division of Basic Chemicals; and Park Gyeong Seon, Head of Monomer division; and (inaudible), Head of Polymer division; (inaudible), Head of Aromatic division; and Kim Cheol Jung from the Business Development division of Basic Chemicals. From Advanced Materials, we have (inaudible), Head of Corporate Planning Division, and we have (inaudible), Head of Battery Material Business Strategy division; and also, (inaudible),